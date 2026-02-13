Jared Kushner Dragged Into Whistleblower Complaint Targeting Tulsi Gabbard After Foreign Intelligence Intercepted Mysterious Call
Feb. 13 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's son-in-law is involved in a whistleblower complaint against National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard.
Per a new report by The New York Times on Thursday, February 12, Jared Kushner's name was mentioned in an intercepted phone call between two foreign nationals about Iran last year.
The aforementioned whistleblower accused Gabbard of blocking access to the report about the communication for political reasons, according to the May 2025 complaint.
Those Familiar With the Call Described Its Contents as 'Significant'
A foreign intelligence agency intercepted the mysterious phone call last May and and provided it to the U.S.
While the exact details of the communication remain unclear, those who have reviewed the report described the "underlying intelligence to be significant," the Times reported.
Meanwhile, a senior U.S. official told an outlet that the allegations "were nothing more than salacious gossip."
Kushner, a key special envoy for President Trump in the Middle East, is currently at the helm of critical negotiations with Iran to terminate its nuclear enrichment program. The real estate investor, 45, is also said to have business dealings in the region.
Congress Was Only Informed of the Dispute Last Week
Members of Congress were finally briefed last week on the complaint, which came one month before Trump bombed Iran's nuclear facilities at the end of June.
While Kushner's name was allegedly redacted in the original report filed by the National Security Agency (NSA), those who read it were able to determine he was referenced.
Officials refused to reveal the contents of the call, arguing it would expose the classified source of the intelligence — but the whistleblower disagreed, believing it should be shared more broadly.
- Mary Trump Claims 'Maniac' Uncle Donald 'Likely Gave' Vladimir Putin Israel's National Secrets
- Ivanka Trump Flaunts Tiny Waist and Long Legs in Short Dress While Celebrating Husband Jared Kushner's 45th Birthday: Photos
- Ivanka Trump Gushes About Dad Donald Trump Brokering Peace Agreement in Gaza: 'Deeply Proud'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The existence of the complaint was first publicized last week, with the Wall Street Journal likening the situation to "a cloak-and-dagger mystery reminiscent of a John le Carré novel."
A heavily-redacted version of the complaint was reviewed last Tuesday, February 3, on a "read-and-return" basis by a select bipartisan group of lawmakers who are briefed on classified intelligence matters by the executive branch.
Inspector General Christopher Fox told lawmakers in a letter approved for public release that the complaint was "administratively closed" last June.
Tulsi Gabbard Slams the 'Baseless' Complaint
Fox's predecessor Tamara Johnson, a career civil servant, determined at the time that it didn't meet the legal threshold of "urgent concern" if verified.
Last week, Olivia Coleman, a spokesperson for Gabbard, dismissed the complaint as "baseless," denying she impeded access to the report.
Coleman said: "This is a classic case of a politically motivated individual weaponizing their position in the Intelligence Community, submitting a baseless complaint and then burying it in highly classified information to create false intrigue, a manufactured narrative, and conditions which make it substantially more difficult to produce 'security guidance' for transmittal to Congress."