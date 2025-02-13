Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex-Girlfriend Bar Refaeli Turns Heads in Black Lingerie Ahead of Valentine's Day: Photos

In a series of posts shared to Instagram on Sunday, February 9, the blonde bombshell sported a couple different intimate styles for Femina Israel as part of her latest campaign with the lingerie brand.

The black-and-white images showcased Refaeli's breathtaking body as she stared seductively into the camera while wearing a plunging black bodysuit. In another upload, the Kidon actress wore the same cheeky one-piece while looking over her shoulder to show off her backside.