or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bar Refaeli
OK LogoNEWS

Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex-Girlfriend Bar Refaeli Turns Heads in Black Lingerie Ahead of Valentine's Day: Photos

Photo of Bar Refaeli.
Source: MEGA

Bar Refaeli never fails to make fans drool.

By:

Feb. 13 2025, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bar Refaeli is ready for Valentine's Day!

The Israeli supermodel, 39, recently stripped down in lace lingerie for a racy photoshoot ahead of the holiday of love.

Article continues below advertisement
leonardo dicaprios ex girlfriend bar refaeli black lingerie photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram; Femina Israel

The Israeli model wore lace lingerie for a recent photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

In a series of posts shared to Instagram on Sunday, February 9, the blonde bombshell sported a couple different intimate styles for Femina Israel as part of her latest campaign with the lingerie brand.

The black-and-white images showcased Refaeli's breathtaking body as she stared seductively into the camera while wearing a plunging black bodysuit. In another upload, the Kidon actress wore the same cheeky one-piece while looking over her shoulder to show off her backside.

Article continues below advertisement

The fabric put the model's cleavage on full display and featured an intricate, floral, lace design.

The second style Refaeli sported included a two-piece bra and underwear style, as well as a desirable garter belt and sheer, thigh-high tights.

Article continues below advertisement
leonardo dicaprios ex girlfriend bar refaeli black lingerie photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram; Femina Israel

Bar Refaeli stunned in a new campaign for Femina Israel.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments sections of Refaeli's posts, fans couldn't help but drool over the A-lister's attention-grabbing pictures.

"Your beauty takes my breathe away 😍," an admirer admitted, as another one of her followers gushed: "Omg she is soooooooo pretty."

Article continues below advertisement

"I always love your energy ❤️," a third supporter stated, as a fourth fan declared, "the most beautiful in the world ❤️."

One silly social media troll didn't miss an opportunity to acknowledge Refaeli's ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio by dropping a GIF of the Titanic actor clapping — an apparent way for the Instagram user to applaud the stunning celebrity's beauty.

MORE ON:
Bar Refaeli

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
leonardo dicaprios ex girlfriend bar refaeli black lingerie photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram; Femina Israel

Bar Refaeli wore a garter belt in the steamy photoshoot ahead of Valentine's Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Refaeli and DiCaprio's romance dates back two decades ago, as she became one of many models to call The Wolf of Wall Street actor their lover when they started dating in 2005.

The pair briefly split in 2009 and reconciled for roughly two years before splitting for good in 2011. Prior to DiCaprio, Refaeli was married to Arik Weinstein from 2003-2005.

Article continues below advertisement

After her relationship with The Revenant star, Refaeli moved on with her husband, Adi Ezra, whom she's been married to since 2015.

The lovebirds tied the knot in Haifa, Israel, during a rustic outdoor wedding ceremony at Carmel Forest Spa Resort.

Article continues below advertisement
leonardo dicaprios ex girlfriend bar refaeli black lingerie photos
Source: MEGA

Bar Refaeli used to date Leonardo DiCaprio.

Article continues below advertisement

She and the Israeli businessman share three kids: Liv, 8, Elle, 7, and David, 5.

After giving birth to her first son, Refaeli jokingly praised herself for somehow maintaining her model figure after welcoming three children in less than four years.

"This is what real GLAM looks like. 3rd baby in 3.5 years. ??? #FamilyIsEverything," she captioned a post announcing David's birth in January 2020.

Refaeli has kept her personal life relatively private throughout her time in the spotlight, with her Instagram mainly displaying solo photos of herself and not her husband and their kids.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.