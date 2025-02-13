Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex-Girlfriend Bar Refaeli Turns Heads in Black Lingerie Ahead of Valentine's Day: Photos
Bar Refaeli is ready for Valentine's Day!
The Israeli supermodel, 39, recently stripped down in lace lingerie for a racy photoshoot ahead of the holiday of love.
In a series of posts shared to Instagram on Sunday, February 9, the blonde bombshell sported a couple different intimate styles for Femina Israel as part of her latest campaign with the lingerie brand.
The black-and-white images showcased Refaeli's breathtaking body as she stared seductively into the camera while wearing a plunging black bodysuit. In another upload, the Kidon actress wore the same cheeky one-piece while looking over her shoulder to show off her backside.
The fabric put the model's cleavage on full display and featured an intricate, floral, lace design.
The second style Refaeli sported included a two-piece bra and underwear style, as well as a desirable garter belt and sheer, thigh-high tights.
In the comments sections of Refaeli's posts, fans couldn't help but drool over the A-lister's attention-grabbing pictures.
"Your beauty takes my breathe away 😍," an admirer admitted, as another one of her followers gushed: "Omg she is soooooooo pretty."
"I always love your energy ❤️," a third supporter stated, as a fourth fan declared, "the most beautiful in the world ❤️."
One silly social media troll didn't miss an opportunity to acknowledge Refaeli's ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio by dropping a GIF of the Titanic actor clapping — an apparent way for the Instagram user to applaud the stunning celebrity's beauty.
Refaeli and DiCaprio's romance dates back two decades ago, as she became one of many models to call The Wolf of Wall Street actor their lover when they started dating in 2005.
The pair briefly split in 2009 and reconciled for roughly two years before splitting for good in 2011. Prior to DiCaprio, Refaeli was married to Arik Weinstein from 2003-2005.
After her relationship with The Revenant star, Refaeli moved on with her husband, Adi Ezra, whom she's been married to since 2015.
The lovebirds tied the knot in Haifa, Israel, during a rustic outdoor wedding ceremony at Carmel Forest Spa Resort.
She and the Israeli businessman share three kids: Liv, 8, Elle, 7, and David, 5.
After giving birth to her first son, Refaeli jokingly praised herself for somehow maintaining her model figure after welcoming three children in less than four years.
"This is what real GLAM looks like. 3rd baby in 3.5 years. ??? #FamilyIsEverything," she captioned a post announcing David's birth in January 2020.
Refaeli has kept her personal life relatively private throughout her time in the spotlight, with her Instagram mainly displaying solo photos of herself and not her husband and their kids.