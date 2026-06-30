Barack and Michelle Obama Get Flirty While Talking About 'Sexy' New Presidential Center

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Barack and Michelle Obama shared a playful, flirty exchange while promoting the newly opened Obama Presidential Center as the perfect "s--y" destination for a date night. In a video posted to social media in late June 2026, the former first lady highlighted the romantic features of the Chicago campus, jokingly imagining what it would have been like if Barack had taken her there on their very first date. The comely couple graced the July 6, 2026, cover of People magazine.

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Obamas Recall Their First Date

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama recalled where she and Barack went on their first date.

During the video, Michelle, 62, walked viewers through her ideal "date vibe" itinerary at the magnificent, multi-million-dollar Chicago complex. "Barack and I went to a museum on our first date," Michelle wrote on Instagram on Monday, June 29. "So take it from us: the Obama Presidential Center campus has just the right vibe for you and your boo.” Michelle praised the campus design and its high-end art, including textile installations by Nick Cave and Marie Watt, as well as artwork by Mark Bradford.

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'This Is a Date Vibe'

Source: MEGA Michelle and Barack Obama recently opened the Obama Presidential Center.

She described the presidential center as a "s--y environment,” adding, "This is a date vibe," as Barack, 64, smiled in agreement. She pointed out the intimate seating areas, noting they are perfect for putting your arm around your date to "talk about life" and see if they "know anything about the world." “And there are those comfy sofas after you've had a date, and then you put your arm around your date, and then we talk about life, and it gives you a chance to see if your date knows anything about the world,” she suggested.

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Source: MEGA Barack and Michelle Obama playfully encouraged fans to go on dates at their new Presidential Center.

She suggested couples stop by Tafari’s Kitchen — a dining space honoring the legacy of the late White House Chef Tafari Campbell, who died in a paddleboarding accident in 2023. For ultimate romance, she recommended laying down a blanket on the center's open grass. The recommendation holds sentimental value, as Barack and Michelle famously visited the Art Institute of Chicago on their first date in 1989.

'He's Got Me'

Source: MEGA Barack and Michelle Obama famously visited the Art Institute of Chicago on their first date in 1989.