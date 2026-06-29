Politics Michelle Obama Offers 'Very Narrow Definition' of Masculinity as She Compares Her Father to Husband Barack Source: MEGA; @barackobama/Instagram Michelle Obama described what it means to be a man while praising her father and husband. Lesley Abravanel June 29 2026, Published 7:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a June 2026 sit-down interview with her longtime friend Michele Norris for an MS NOW special following the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center, Michelle Obama lamented the "very narrow definition" of masculinity in society. She used the examples of her father, Fraser Robinson, and her husband, Barack Obama, to challenge standard stereotypes of what it means to be a man. The former first lady explained that her father redefined her understanding of true strength, which wasn't about dominating or physical prowess. In his youth, Robinson was a competitive boxer and swimmer, but he spent most of his life struggling with a deteriorating body due to multiple sclerosis.

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Source: MEGA; @barackobama/Instagram

“I learned a lot about strength from my father, Fraser Robinson. In his younger days, he was a competitive boxer and swimmer. But even as his body deteriorated from multiple sclerosis, he showed my brother and I that true strength isn’t about looking strong on the outside — it’s about a deeper, broader strength within. My father worked hard every day to put food on the table. He listened to our nonstop questions and offered us an answer grounded in principle. He explored his emotions through art and jazz. He shared in other people’s joy,” Michelle said. He taught her that masculinity is not rooted in a bank account or a tough exterior. Instead, he explored his emotions through art and jazz, and he modeled a deeper, more empathetic, and more principled inner strength. She noted that many young men are naturally inclined to nurture, create or heal — traits society often fails to reward because it over-prioritizes winning, athletics and making money.

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'What It Means to Be a Man'

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama addressed the toxic manosphere of 'looksmaxxing.'

“Right now, there’s so much debate over what it means to be a man. And that means it’s critical to shine a light on the role models who show young men that true masculinity doesn’t mean throwing your weight around or being tough all the time. Real masculinity is as broad as it is deep — there’s room for all types of men; men who feel, think, and connect deeply with the people around them. I bet you all have some of those examples in your own life. And right now, when too many folks are focused on what your jawline looks like or how many zeroes are in your bank account, we need to shine a light on these examples more than ever,” Michelle said in reference to today’s toxic manosphere in which “looksmaxxing” and an obsessive focus on their appearance is dangerously encouraged among young men and boys.

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Source: MEGA Michelle Obama said her husband, Barack Obama, is a 'tough guy.'

She shared that Barack embodies the same multi-dimensional strength, grounded in values such as equality, empathy and honesty. “Barack is the same way. I talked about this in my speech at the Obama Presidential Center, but his every action is grounded in the strength of his values: equality, empathy, honesty, and fairness,” she said. While Barack is a "tough guy" who doesn't cry often, Michelle noted that he has consciously learned to let his emotions go.

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama has feuded with Donald Trump for years.