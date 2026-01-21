or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Michelle Obama
OK LogoCOUPLES

Michelle Obama Didn't See Any Romantic 'Potential' With Husband Barack When They First Met: 'We Developed Our Relationship'

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: mega

Michelle and Barack Obama met while working for the same law firm.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama is the first to admit it wasn't love at first sight when she met now-husband Barack Obama decades ago.

On the Wednesday, January 21, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the former first lady explained how she was always able to be her true self around him since she wasn't romantically interested as they worked together.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Wasn't Interested in Dating Barack at First

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michelle Obama admitted she wasn't interested in dating husband Barack when they first met.
Source: call her daddy

Michelle Obama admitted she wasn't interested in dating husband Barack when they first met.

"Fortunately, it was one of the things that drew me to him. I didn't have to change my fundamental self," the Becoming author, 62, spilled. "I think it helped that we started out that summer with me not seeing him as a potential because I was his advisor and I was like, 'Yeah, no, we're not gonna do that and well, you know, he's cute, but I have a lot of friends,' and so I think that helped, right? Because I wasn't, we didn't start up our relationship as, 'Oh, I'm gonna try to [date].'"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The star revealed she and her spouse bonded over their similar humor and 'corny' jokes.
Source: @michelleobama/instagram

The star revealed she and her spouse bonded over their similar humor and 'corny' jokes.

Michelle said she and the former president, 64, started as "peers," and "we developed our relationship because we had the same kinda humor and we'd make the same kind of jokes and we find the same things kinda corny, you know, and I was being fully myself, cynical in ways and, you know, I'd pick at him and be like, 'That's weird. Why do you do that?'"

Article continues below advertisement

How Michelle Obama 'Knew' Barack Was 'Different' From Other Guys

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: call her daddy

Michelle Obama's dating experience helped her realize that Barack was 'different.'

"So the fact that that made him think, 'We should date,' right? It's like, that didn't repel him and I was like, 'No, we shouldn't date because that looks tacky.' He was like, 'I don't care what people say.' So what do I tell a lot of young girls, like dating different people helped me to see the difference in who Barack was when he showed up," she explained.

"If he had been the first person I dated because I just didn't date, I might have taken that for granted," Michelle acknowledged. "I might have thought, 'Well, that these are buddy vibes,' right? I had learned enough to know this is different in an important way and I just think that's the experience of dating different people and noticing in the end."

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Gives Dating Advice

Photo of After getting married in 1992, Barack and Michelle Obama welcomed daughters Sasha and Malia.
Source: mega

After getting married in 1992, Barack and Michelle Obama welcomed daughters Sasha and Malia.

The mother-of-two also gave some advice, noting it's important to be satisfied with yourself before you strike up a romance.

"The only thing you really can control is you in this world and even in my marriage now, you know, you go for the period of, 'I want him to be different. I want him to do this differently,'" she confessed. "I've grown to know I don't have control over him, just like he doesn't have control over me, so let me do my work and let him do our work and together we come together as whole people."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Obama Divorce Rumors

Photo of The author hit back at divorce rumors, explaining they 'don't Instagram every minute of our lives.'
Source: mega

The author hit back at divorce rumors, explaining they 'don't Instagram every minute of our lives.'

The pair, who wed in 1992, were hit with numerous divorce rumors in 2025 as the ex-POTUS made several solo outings, but Michelle shut down the gossip.

"The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," she spilled on the “Wild Card” podcast. "It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.