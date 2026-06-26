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Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over Barack and Michelle Obama's 'Ridiculous' Magazine Cover: 'Piece of Vomit'

Composite photo of Megyn Kelly, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly went ballistic over Barack and Michelle Obama's recent magazine profile.

June 26 2026, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly had a complete meltdown over People's cover story on Barack and Michelle Obama, explicitly calling it a "piece of VOMIT" and "ridiculous."

The magazine profile features an exclusive interview with the former first couple, focusing on their 34-year marriage, legacy, and the opening of the Obama Presidential Center.

The couple discusses their partnership, with Michelle highlighting Barack's role in expanding her ambitions, while reflecting on their lives after the White House.

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Image of Megyn Kelly labeled the Obamas' recent joint interview a 'piece of vomit.'
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly labeled the Obamas' recent joint interview a 'piece of vomit.'

The increasingly agitated host and her panel blasted what they called a highly protective and overly flattering media treatment of the former first couple.

Megyn called the article a "piece of VOMIT", arguing that the magazine's glowing portrayal of the Obamas' marriage is "far from the truth."

"I feel we’ve been misled by People magazine,” the former Fox News anchor fumed.

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Image of 'I feel we’ve been misled by People magazine,' Megyn Kelly declared.
Source: MEGA

'I feel we’ve been misled by People magazine,' Megyn Kelly declared.

She challenged her audience to consider whether mainstream media outlets like People would ever dedicate a similar, fawning photo spread to the Trumps, whose marriage has been the subject of suspicion by many media reports over the decades.

Pundits, journalists and online observers frequently point to Melania’s limited public appearances and moments of physical distancing as evidence of a strained or distant relationship.

Megyn claimed the mainstream media should be "ashamed of themselves" for upholding this double standard.

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Image of Barack and Michelle Obama reflected on their decades-long marriage during their interview.
Source: MEGA

Barack and Michelle Obama reflected on their decades-long marriage during their interview.

The segment focused heavily on Michelle's recent public statements regarding her 30-plus-year marriage. Megyn argued that the media routinely spins relationship friction into idealized romance stories.

“First of all, she loves to tell us she hated Barack for a good decade. Please, teach me how to have a successful relationship with someone you clearly respect and admire. Every time she's on the air, it's like, 'I'm dragging this ball of dead weight behind me. His name? Barack Obama,” Megyn spewed.

Commenters on Megyn's social media feed strongly disputed Kelly’s take on the former first couple, with one noting, “This is such a wild take. Especially when Trump wears the same suit and diaper every day. Why are Republicans obsessed with the Obamas?”

Image of Obama fans blasted Megyn Kelly for being so critical of their interview.
Source: MEGA

Obama fans blasted Megyn Kelly for being so critical of their interview.

“I don't understand why the Obamas live in MAGA supporters' heads so much?? Who cares, it's history, move on already. Find another scapegoat. Maybe that is the issue... There is no one to blame anymore!” said another.

“Obama was presidential. He had class, was articulate, and graduated from Columbia and Harvard. He was simply outstanding —and, in my opinion, a far better president than Trump,” wrote someone else.

“Big difference here the whole world LOVES The Obamas especially Australia where I’m from. They have appreciated and respected them. Comparing to The Trumps who literally don’t care much about the U.S,” an additional user added.

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