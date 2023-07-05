Barack and Michelle Obama Gush Over 'Talented, Hilarious and Beautiful' Daughter Malia on Her 25th Birthday

"Happy birthday to this talented, hilarious, and beautiful young woman. Malia, I hope 25 brings you everything you're looking for and more," Barack captioned a sweet photo of himself hugging the former first daughter in what appears to be the Oval Office.

Michelle — who also has daughter Sasha, 22, with her husband — shared a sweet throwback photo of her and Malia as a baby. "Happy birthday, Malia! I feel so lucky to be your mom and to be able to watch you become the wonderful young woman you are today. Love you so much! 💕" she wrote below the picture.