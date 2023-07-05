Barack and Michelle Obama Gush Over 'Talented, Hilarious and Beautiful' Daughter Malia on Her 25th Birthday
Barack and Michelle Obama could not be more proud of their daughter Malia!
The former President and First Lady took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 4, to pay tribute to their oldest child as she celebrated her 25th Birthday.
"Happy birthday to this talented, hilarious, and beautiful young woman. Malia, I hope 25 brings you everything you're looking for and more," Barack captioned a sweet photo of himself hugging the former first daughter in what appears to be the Oval Office.
Michelle — who also has daughter Sasha, 22, with her husband — shared a sweet throwback photo of her and Malia as a baby. "Happy birthday, Malia! I feel so lucky to be your mom and to be able to watch you become the wonderful young woman you are today. Love you so much! 💕" she wrote below the picture.
The famous offspring has made quite the name for herself outside her family since leaving the White House. As OK! previously reported, Malia was hired as a writer on the Amazon Prime series Swarm. However, her father may not be the biggest fan of her work.
When asked about his child's new gig working with Donald Glover during a recent interview with comedian Hasan Minhaj, Barack explained, "I watched it because, A) I was a big fan of Atlanta, and I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So, of course, I've got to watch it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As Hasan pressed the 44th Commander-in-chief about the drama's risqué and violent themes; he admitted, "Look, if what you are suggesting is that there are aspects of that show that I found a little disturbing ... That's the nature of art these days, and at [this] moment, and that's OK."
After Malia began working for the rapper, Donald gushed over having the young adult brought on to lend her talents to his latest project. "She can do anything," the director said in an interview of his employee.