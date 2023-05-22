Malia Obama Looks Casually Cool on L.A. Coffee Run With Friend After Attending Sister Sasha's Graduation
Malia Obama stepped out on Friday, May 19, to grab coffee with her friend in her new home city of Los Angeles.
The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was photographed rocking long denim shorts, a gray sweatshirt that bared one shoulder and sandals. With a hot beverage in one hand and a cold drink in the other, Malia — whose brown locks adorned her face and went past her belly button — was seen taking on the California streets.
The 24-year-old's outing comes one week after she attended her younger sister Sasha's graduation ceremony from the University of Southern California. Malia — who graduated from Harvard University — was joined by her famous parents in celebrating Sasha, who just earned a sociology degree.
The former First Daughters appear to be loving life in L.A. after spending eight years in the White House — and relishing in the newfound freedom that comes with not being under the watchful eye of their parents nor secret service.
OK! reported that Malia and Sasha had been living it up to the point where Barack and Michelle grew concerned with their wild spending habits.
"Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons."
They previously added: "Their daughters' spending is now at the top of Barack and Michelle's grievance list."
Despite the small hiccup that comes with watching their kids go off on their own, Michelle recently patted herself on the back over not messing up her offspring.
During the premiere episode of her new "The Light Podcast," the former First Lady admitted she's "on the other side of parenting," now that her daughters have moved out and started living their own lives.
Feeling grateful that she "didn't mess them up," Michelle explained she actually finds her family's new chapter quite enjoyable, pointing out: "It was hard on my daughters growing up in the spotlight."
Luckily, they made it through their publicized childhood relatively unscathed, allowing Barack and Michelle to sit back and watch them grow into their own.
"That's a lovely thing — to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that 'Okay, I think I didn't mess them up,'" she gushed.
Hollywood Life obtained photos of Malia's outing.