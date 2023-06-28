OK Magazine
Barack Obama Admits He Watched Daughter Malia's 'Disturbing' Work on 'Swarm'

obama malia pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 28 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Barack Obama will always support his family!

While discussing all things entertainment in a new interview with comedian Hasan Minhaj, the former POTUS revealed he has indeed seen Amazon Prime's Swarm, the series his daughter Malia, 24, is a writer for.

malia obama
Source: mega

"I watched it because, A) I was a big fan of Atlanta," the dad-of-two noted, referring to Donald Glover, the creator of both shows. "And I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So, of course, I’ve got to watch it."

Minhaj asked his thoughts on the thriller's themes and mentioned one particularly risqué scene, but Barack never uttered a bad wore about the episodes.

"Look, if what you are suggesting is that there are aspects of that show that I found a little disturbing ... That’s the nature of art these days, and at [this] moment, and that’s OK," he replied.

Last year, Glover himself gave Malia rave reviews. "She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard," he told a reporter while the show was still being filmed. "I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great."

malia
Source: mega
Earlier this year, Michelle Obama opened up about the pressures of raising Malia and Sasha Obama, 22, in the White House, noting she's "grateful" for how they turned out.

"I'm moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief. That's a lovely thing — to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that 'OK, I think I didn't mess them up,'" she explained on an episode of her "The Light Podcast."

MORE ON:
Barack Obama

obama
Source: mega

Meanwhile, Sasha just graduated from the University of Southern California, so the former First Lady is reportedly pushing her to enter the workforce. However, the younger sister wants "to take the summer off to figure" things out.

"She’s telling Sasha she needs to get out there and start interviewing for positions," an insider spilled to a magazine. "She’s heard a lot of her friends’ kids had jobs in line even before they graduated."

The Hollywood Reporter shared Barack's thoughts on Swarm.

