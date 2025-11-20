NEWS Barack and Michelle Obama Skip Dick Cheney's Funeral After Former First Lady Faced Backlash for Missing Jimmy Carter's Service Source: mega Barack and Michelle Obama chose not to attend former vice president Dick Cheney's funeral on Thursday, November 20. Allie Fasanella Nov. 20 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Michelle Obama also skipped Jimmy Carter's funeral in January.

The former first couple's absence on Thursday morning comes after Michelle was slammed for skipping Jimmy Carter’s funeral in earlier this year. The former FLOTUS, 61, was said to be too busy to attend the former president's service in January. It was reported that she stayed home in Hawaii. Michelle’s rep Crystal Carson said at the time, "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President."

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Was Blasted for Not Attending Jimmy Carter's Funeral

Source: mega The former FLOTUS faced major backlash for skipping the former president's service.

The mom-of-two's absence irked many who shared their opinions on social media. "Ultimate classlessness!” one person wrote on X, while another added, "So she couldn't be bothered to leave Hawaii for a few hours to show respect to a former President. Just absolutely a slap in the face to the Carter family." Another wrote, "Disrespectful, yes. Surprising, no. When have the Obamas ever put someone else ahead of themselves?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Also Skipped Donald Trump's Inauguration

Source: mega Michelle Obama said on her podcast, 'it took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right.'

The former first lady — who supported her husband in the White House from 2009 to 2017 — also failed to attend Donald Trump's January inauguration. Opening up about her decision to skip it, she said on an episode of her "IMO" podcast in April, "People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason, they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart." She continued, "It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was right for me, that was a hard thing for me to do."

Source: @michelleobama/instagram Michelle Obama has said she's trying to teach her daughters 'the art of saying no.'