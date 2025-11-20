or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Michelle Obama
OK LogoNEWS

Barack and Michelle Obama Skip Dick Cheney's Funeral After Former First Lady Faced Backlash for Missing Jimmy Carter's Service

split photo of Dick Cheney and michelle and barack obama
Source: mega

Barack and Michelle Obama chose not to attend former vice president Dick Cheney's funeral on Thursday, November 20.

Nov. 20 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Both Barack and Michelle Obama were no-shows at the funeral service of Dick Cheney on Thursday, November 20.

The former vice president was laid to rest at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C, where former presidents George W. Bush and Joe Biden reunited.

Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore and Dan Quayle, were also in attendance at the invitation-only event.

The late Republican VP, who served under Bush, died at 84 years old on Monday, November 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Michelle Obama also skipped Jimmy Carter's funeral in January.
Source: mega

Michelle Obama also skipped Jimmy Carter's funeral in January.

The former first couple's absence on Thursday morning comes after Michelle was slammed for skipping Jimmy Carter’s funeral in earlier this year.

The former FLOTUS, 61, was said to be too busy to attend the former president's service in January. It was reported that she stayed home in Hawaii.

Michelle’s rep Crystal Carson said at the time, "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President."

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Was Blasted for Not Attending Jimmy Carter's Funeral

image of The former FLOTUS faced major backlash for skipping the former president's service.
Source: mega

The former FLOTUS faced major backlash for skipping the former president's service.

The mom-of-two's absence irked many who shared their opinions on social media.

"Ultimate classlessness!” one person wrote on X, while another added, "So she couldn't be bothered to leave Hawaii for a few hours to show respect to a former President. Just absolutely a slap in the face to the Carter family."

Another wrote, "Disrespectful, yes. Surprising, no. When have the Obamas ever put someone else ahead of themselves?"

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Also Skipped Donald Trump's Inauguration

image of Michelle Obama said on her podcast, 'it took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right.'
Source: mega

Michelle Obama said on her podcast, 'it took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right.'

The former first lady — who supported her husband in the White House from 2009 to 2017 — also failed to attend Donald Trump's January inauguration.

Opening up about her decision to skip it, she said on an episode of her "IMO" podcast in April, "People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason, they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart."

She continued, "It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was right for me, that was a hard thing for me to do."

image of Michelle Obama has said she's trying to teach her daughters 'the art of saying no.'
Source: @michelleobama/instagram

Michelle Obama has said she's trying to teach her daughters 'the art of saying no.'

The Becoming author spoke further on her podcast about teaching her daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, to say be able to say no to things when it's best for them.

"I want them to start practicing now the art of saying no, because I see it in them — pleasing, excelling, not wanting to take anything for granted, always showing gratitude," she explained. "Feeling like they’re enough right now. It’s a practice. It’s a muscle that you have to build. Because if you don’t constantly build it, you don’t develop it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.