Barack and Michelle Obama Skip Dick Cheney's Funeral After Former First Lady Faced Backlash for Missing Jimmy Carter's Service
Nov. 20 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Both Barack and Michelle Obama were no-shows at the funeral service of Dick Cheney on Thursday, November 20.
The former vice president was laid to rest at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C, where former presidents George W. Bush and Joe Biden reunited.
Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore and Dan Quayle, were also in attendance at the invitation-only event.
The late Republican VP, who served under Bush, died at 84 years old on Monday, November 3.
The former first couple's absence on Thursday morning comes after Michelle was slammed for skipping Jimmy Carter’s funeral in earlier this year.
The former FLOTUS, 61, was said to be too busy to attend the former president's service in January. It was reported that she stayed home in Hawaii.
Michelle’s rep Crystal Carson said at the time, "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President."
Michelle Obama Was Blasted for Not Attending Jimmy Carter's Funeral
The mom-of-two's absence irked many who shared their opinions on social media.
"Ultimate classlessness!” one person wrote on X, while another added, "So she couldn't be bothered to leave Hawaii for a few hours to show respect to a former President. Just absolutely a slap in the face to the Carter family."
Another wrote, "Disrespectful, yes. Surprising, no. When have the Obamas ever put someone else ahead of themselves?"
Michelle Obama Also Skipped Donald Trump's Inauguration
The former first lady — who supported her husband in the White House from 2009 to 2017 — also failed to attend Donald Trump's January inauguration.
Opening up about her decision to skip it, she said on an episode of her "IMO" podcast in April, "People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason, they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart."
She continued, "It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was right for me, that was a hard thing for me to do."
The Becoming author spoke further on her podcast about teaching her daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, to say be able to say no to things when it's best for them.
"I want them to start practicing now the art of saying no, because I see it in them — pleasing, excelling, not wanting to take anything for granted, always showing gratitude," she explained. "Feeling like they’re enough right now. It’s a practice. It’s a muscle that you have to build. Because if you don’t constantly build it, you don’t develop it."