George W. Bush and Joe Biden Reunite at Dick Cheney's Funeral as Donald Trump Is Left Off the Guest List: Photos

Photo of George W. Bush, Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

George W. Bush and Joe Biden reunited at the funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney, while current President Donald Trump was left off the guest list.

Nov. 20 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Former vice president Dick Cheney's funeral brought together former world leaders George W. Bush and Joe Biden, while Donald Trump was seemingly snubbed from the guest list.

Cheney was laid to rest on Thursday, November 20, at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C, where the two former presidents, along with four former vice presidents, Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore and Dan Quayle, attended the invitation-only event.

George W. Bush and Joe Biden Reunited at Dick Cheney's Funeral

Photo of George W. Bush and Joe Biden both attended the funeral of Dick Cheney.
Source: MEGA

George W. Bush and Joe Biden both attended the funeral of Dick Cheney.

Multiple outlets reported that Trump, 79, and Vice President J.D. Vance were not invited to the gathering, where more than 1,000 guests were expected.

Trump has yet to offer any public condolences on Cheney's death. The White House has offered a muted reaction, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirming that Trump was "aware" of Cheney's passing. She noted that flags had been lowered to half staff.

Donald Trump Was Kept Off the Guest List

Photo of Dick Cheney served two terms as the vice president of George W. Bush.
Source: MEGA

Dick Cheney served two terms as the vice president of George W. Bush.

Cheney, who served two terms as vice president under Bush from 2001 to 2009, died on November 3 at the age of 84. The former government official had a long history of cardiac issues, receiving a heart transplant in 2012 after 21 months on a waiting list.

Dick Cheney Previously Supported Trump Administration

Photo of Dick Cheney was formerly a supporter of Donald Trump during his first presidential run.
Source: MEGA

Dick Cheney was formerly a supporter of Donald Trump during his first presidential run.

"Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed," his family said in a statement. "The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease."

Cheney was previously a supporter of the Trump Administration during his 2016 run, but spent the final years of his life blasting the businessman after his daughter and former Rep. Liz Cheney led an investigation into Trump's role in the storming of the Capitol in January 2021. In addition, Liz, 59, and Dick both endorsed Harris, 61, during the 2024 presidential campaign.

George W. Bush Spoke at Dick Cheney's Funeral

Photo of George W. Bush called Dick Cheney a 'friend' at this funeral.
Source: MEGA

George W. Bush called Dick Cheney a 'friend' at this funeral.

"I was proud to call (him) my vice president and my friend," Bush said at Cheney's funeral. "His talent and restraint exceeded his ego... people always saw something in the man solid, reliable and rare … We honor his service and we pray that somewhere up the trail we will meet him again."

