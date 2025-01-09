Jimmy Carter Was 'Ready to See' Late Wife Rosalynn Again in the Weeks Before His Death, Grandson Claims
Jimmy Carter told his grandson that he was "ready" to see his late wife in the weeks leading up to his death.
The former POTUS passed away at 100 years old on Sunday, December 29, following his battle with cancer — just over one year after Rosalynn Carter died in November 2023.
On Thursday, January 8, Georgia Senator Jason Carter described his grandfather's life as a "love story" while speaking at his funeral.
"Of course, it’s a love story about Jimmy and Rosalynn and their 77 years of marriage and service," he added. "Rest assured that in these last weeks, he told us that he was ready to see her again."
Jimmy and Rosalynn were parents to four children — Amy, James, Donnel and Jack — and grandparents to 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In an Instagram video shared by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, their daughter, Amy, became emotional as she read an old love letter written from Jimmy to Rosalynn.
"Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter had a love story for the ages," the Bidens penned in the caption. "We miss them both dearly, but take comfort knowing they are reunited once again. To the entire Carter family, thank you for sharing them with America and the world."
In the short clip, the 57-year-old said: "My mom spent most of her life in love with my dad. This is from a letter he wrote 75 years ago."
"My darling, every time I have ever been away from you, I have been thrilled when I returned to discover just how wonderful you are," she read. "While I’m away I try to convince myself that you really are not, could not be, as sweet and beautiful as I remember. But when I see you. fall in love with you all over again."
Five years before he died, Jimmy reflected on the key to his long life and happy marriage.
"It’s hard to live until you’re 95 years old," he told People at the time. "I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life."
"Now when we have a quiet moment, like a birthday or something, we like to stay at home," he added. "Just by ourselves, and enjoy a quiet day in our own house without any visitors and with minimum phone calls and emails coming in."