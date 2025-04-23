Michelle Obama Reveals Why She Skipped Donald Trump's Inauguration as Rumors Swirled About Her Marriage 'Falling Apart'

Michelle explained how attending events without her husband, or vice versa, were her efforts to practice the "art of saying no" when it felt necessary.

"It's a muscle that you have to build," she told her listeners. "And I think we suffered, because it's almost like we started training late in life to build that muscle, right? I am just now starting to build it."

"I want our daughters, I want the young women out there… I want my girls to start practicing different strategies for saying no," the mother-of-two continued. "After all that I've done in this world, if I am still showing them that I have to keep- I still have to show people that I love my country, that I'm doing the right thing, that I am always setting, going high all the time, even in the face of a lot of hypocrisy and contradiction, all I'm doing is keeping that crazy bar that our mothers and grandmothers set for us."