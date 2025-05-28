Barack and Michelle Obama Squash Divorce Rumors as They're Seen on Swanky NYC Dinner Date
Barack and Michelle Obama were recently spotted enjoying an intimate dinner with each other at the Lowell Hotel in New York City.
This sighting comes amidst swirling rumors about their marriage, as the pair were photographed together for the first time in six months.
Inside Their Night Out
Dressed to impress, Barack, 63, donned a sharp suit while Michelle, 61, radiated elegance in a stunning ruffled black gown. The former first lady completed her look with black slingback heels and statement gold jewelry, which included eye-catching hoop earrings and stacked bangles. She also wore her hair in a low bun.
The couple left the upscale restaurant on Tuesday, May 27, eliciting excitement among fans and onlookers alike. As the couple approached their car, surrounded by Secret Service members, the ex-president maintained a serious expression. Notably, the couple refrained from engaging in public displays of affection, which some online sleuths have interpreted as a reflection of the multiple rumors surrounding their marriage.
Divorce Rumors
Whispers that they were having problems gained momentum after Michelle skipped President Donald Trump's January inauguration. She was also absent from former President Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier that month.
One source who once worked with the couple told RadarOnline their marriage was struggling.
The insider claimed: "They don't pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They're not trying to present that they're this magical couple."
Michelle stated last month on her podcast: "You cannot live through social media. Don't let that negative energy enter into your space. These are people who don't know you. A lot of this stuff is made up, and it does not feed you."
Their Response
Despite the rampant discussions about the state of their marriage, the former president and first lady have consistently asserted that all is well.
In a recent Mother's Day tribute on Instagram, Barack expressed heartfelt gratitude for Michelle, stating, “@MichelleObama, the girls and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you.” The couple celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary last year and has shared glimpses of their lives through various social media posts, including affectionate messages on Michelle’s birthday in January, as well as a cute interaction on the former president's Valentine’s Day post. Michelle has also taken proactive measures to dispel any doubts regarding her marriage.
Recently, she addressed split rumors during a May episode of “The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett.”
During the candid interview, she humorously claimed that “everyone would know” if there were issues within their relationship, jokingly adding, “I’m not a martyr. I would be problem-solving in public. ‘Let me tell you what he did.’”