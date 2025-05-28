Barack and Michelle Obama Squash Divorce Rumors as They're Seen on Swanky NYC Dinner Date

Whispers that they were having problems gained momentum after Michelle skipped President Donald Trump's January inauguration. She was also absent from former President Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier that month.

One source who once worked with the couple told RadarOnline their marriage was struggling.

The insider claimed: "They don't pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They're not trying to present that they're this magical couple."

Michelle stated last month on her podcast: "You cannot live through social media. Don't let that negative energy enter into your space. These are people who don't know you. A lot of this stuff is made up, and it does not feed you."