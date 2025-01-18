Michelle Obama 'Checked Out' and 'Fed Up' With the 'Political Circus' in D.C. as Rumors Swirl She and Barack Are Headed for Divorce: Sources
Michelle Obama is done with the D.C. drama.
According to sources, the former first lady and husband Barack Obama’s romance may be at risk as she seemingly wants to separate herself from politics.
An insider discussed the divorce rumors circulating about the couple, saying, the speculation “is getting a lot of D.C. peeps talking. The noise is getting louder. I’m told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump at the Carter funeral.”
As OK! previously reported, Michelle was notably absent from the service, in which Barack and Donald were caught having a seemingly friendly conversation.
Another source noted that Michelle can be difficult to persuade if she doesn’t want to do something.
“You cannot tell Michelle what to do — no one can. That’s why she could not be persuaded to stump for Joe Biden during the last election,” they dished.
Amid the chatter about their relationship, those close to the Obamas — who share daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 — claimed they never tried to paint their marriage as perfect.
“They don’t pretend that they have this Camelot relationship,” the source spilled. “They’re not trying to present that they’re this magical couple.”
Another confidante alleged Michelle has been “checked out” of politics since the duo concluded their 2009-2017 service in the White House. The source added there’s been “nonstop chatter that Michelle is fed up with the political circus, and pretending everything is OK with Barack all the time.”
“What this will all lead to is to be revealed in time,” they noted.
Though the politicians have a $8.1 million home in D.C., Michelle is apparently spending most of her time in their $11.75 million ocean-front compound in Martha Vineyard. The Obamas were last spotted together in L.A. in December at Hollywood Italian eatery Mother Wolf.
Despite the rumors they are going through a rough patch, Barack, 63, shared a touching social media message about his wife for her 61st birthday on Friday, January 17.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it," he penned. "I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"
The photo showed the pair smiling wide as they held each other’s hands across the table.
The upload came after a source claimed Michelle skipped out on Carter’s funeral because she did not want to face the president-elect, as she "fundamentally believes [Trump] is a threat to American democracy."
"She’s never been fake, and she’s never been phony," the insider added. "She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up."
"There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake," they continued. "Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition."
They concluded: "She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes. She would be expected to swallow her feelings in the spotlight if she attended his second inauguration."
Page Six reported on the sources' remarks about Michelle and Barack's relationship.