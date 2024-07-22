Secret Service Director Dodges Questions on Firing Personnel or Tendering Resignation After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

The Florida rep added, "Are you prepared to fire the human failure on the ground, yes or no? When you have the names of where those failures were, there people, it’s not like a piece of technology failed. It was people who failed that day. Are you prepared to fire them?"

When Cheatle admitted that she did not have an answer to that question, Moskowitz asked how there could possibly be "accountability" if she refuses to take serious action.

"The reason why your name is going to be the person who’s held accountable, the reason why members in this committee are calling for resignation, and I join in that, or for the president to fire you, is because you’re saying there’s going to be accountability, but you can’t commit that people are going to get fired!"