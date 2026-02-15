Barack Obama Disses 'Clown' Donald Trump's 'Deeply Troubling' Racist Ape Video

Article continues below advertisement

Barack Obama addressed Donald Trump's racist video that depicted him and his wife, Michelle Obama, as apes on his Truth Social account. While the clip was deleted from the president's social media page, Barack, 64, still had thoughts on the offensive clip.

Barack Obama Addressed Donald Trump's Post for the First Time

Source: ‎⁨@briantylercohen⁩/YouTube Barack Obama opened up about Donald Trump's racist post in a new interview.

The former president spoke with Brian Tyler Cohen in a new interview where he discussed the businessman's video. “It's important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling,” Barack said. “It is true that it gets attention, that it's a distraction, but as I'm traveling around the country … you meet people [and] they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness," the Democratic politician went on.

Donald Trump's Clip of the Obamas Was Deleted Hours After Posting

BREAKING: Trump just posted a video on Truth Social that includes a racist image of Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys.



There’s no bottom pic.twitter.com/zPEGa94dYO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 6, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X A video showing Michelle and Barack Obama as apes was shared to Donald Trump's Truth Social account on February 5.

Barack noted there's "this sort of clown show that's happening in social media and on television." "There doesn't seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and the sense of propriety and respect for the office. That's been lost,” he shrugged. Donald's clip featured the Obamas being portrayed as monkeys, with the song "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" playing in the background.

The President Refused to Apologize for His Post

Source: MEGA 'The majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling,' Barack Obama said.

After the clip, which was posted on February 5 and later erased, went viral, reporters questioned Donald, 79, about it and wondered if he wanted to apologize for it. "No, I didn't make a mistake," he simply said aboard Air Force One at the time. "I mean I look at a lot of thousands of things. I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine," the Celebrity Apprentice star said. "I guess it was a take off on The Lion King."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump won't apologize for the clip.