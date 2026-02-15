Barack Obama Disses 'Clown' Donald Trump's 'Deeply Troubling' Racist Ape Video
Feb. 15 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Barack Obama addressed Donald Trump's racist video that depicted him and his wife, Michelle Obama, as apes on his Truth Social account.
While the clip was deleted from the president's social media page, Barack, 64, still had thoughts on the offensive clip.
Barack Obama Addressed Donald Trump's Post for the First Time
The former president spoke with Brian Tyler Cohen in a new interview where he discussed the businessman's video.
“It's important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling,” Barack said.
“It is true that it gets attention, that it's a distraction, but as I'm traveling around the country … you meet people [and] they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness," the Democratic politician went on.
Donald Trump's Clip of the Obamas Was Deleted Hours After Posting
Barack noted there's "this sort of clown show that's happening in social media and on television."
"There doesn't seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and the sense of propriety and respect for the office. That's been lost,” he shrugged.
Donald's clip featured the Obamas being portrayed as monkeys, with the song "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" playing in the background.
- Donald Trump Refuses to Apologize for Racist Barack and Michelle Obama Ape Video: I 'Didn't Make a Mistake'
- Donald Trump Brushes Off Question About Racist Obamas Post, Claims the Video 'Was a Very Strong Piece on Voter Fraud'
- 'Absolutely Disgusting': Donald Trump Sparks Mass Outrage by Posting Racist Video Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The President Refused to Apologize for His Post
After the clip, which was posted on February 5 and later erased, went viral, reporters questioned Donald, 79, about it and wondered if he wanted to apologize for it.
"No, I didn't make a mistake," he simply said aboard Air Force One at the time.
"I mean I look at a lot of thousands of things. I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine," the Celebrity Apprentice star said. "I guess it was a take off on The Lion King."
He went on: "Nobody knew that that was in the end. If they would have seen it and probably they would have had the sense to take it down."
The White House claimed in a statement that a government "staffer erroneously made the post" while WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Donald. She asked for people to "stop the fake outrage" as the post was "from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King.”
Gavin Newsom even trolled Donald over the video, writing on X: "WOW! WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP DOESN’T WRITE HIS OWN TWEETS??? AUTOPEN!"
The California governor's tweet included an image of an autopen posting on Donald's Truth Social account. It was made to look like it was one of the photos hanging in his Presidential Walk of Fame.