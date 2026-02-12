or
Donald Trump Brushes Off Question About Racist Obamas Post, Claims the Video 'Was a Very Strong Piece on Voter Fraud'

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama
Source: mega;@barackobama/instagram

Donald Trump was asked if he 'fired or disciplined' the staffer who allegedly posted a racist video of the Obamas on the president's Truth Social account.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is still brushing one of his latest controversies under the rug.

After the White House claimed it was a staffer and not the president who posted a video online depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, a reporter asked if he had "fired or disciplined" the employee in question.

Donald Trump Dismisses Racist Video Scandal

Photo of Donald Trump insisted a racist video posted on his social media page was about 'voter fraud.'
Source: @acyn/x

Donald Trump insisted a racist video posted on his social media page was about 'voter fraud.'

"No, I haven't," he replied during a press conference on Thursday, February 12. "That was a video on, as you know, voter fraud. A fairly long video that had a little piece that had to do with The Lion King. It's been shown all over the place long before that was posted."

"That was a very strong ... I'm sure you saw it ... a very strong piece on voter fraud," the POTUS continued, not mentioning the racist moment in the clip. "And the piece that you're talking about was all over the place, many times, I believe for years."

Source: @acyn/x

The president said he didn't fire the staffer who allegedly posted the clip on his Truth Social account.

This wasn't the first time Trump refused to take accountability, as when he was asked about it the same week it was posted, he said he "didn't make a mistake."

"I mean I look at a lot of thousands of things. I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine," he said of the clip. "I guess it was a take off on The Lion King and certainly it was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud. Nobody knew that that was in the end. If they would have seen it, probably they would have had the sense to take it down."

What Was in the Video?

Donald Trump

Photo of The Obamas never responded to the situation.
Source: @barackobama/instagram

The Obamas never responded to the situation.

The Truth Social upload was a video made by someone that depicted Democrats as different jungle animals, with Trump being a lion and the Obamas as apes. "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" played in the background.

The businessman was met with swift backlash, causing Karoline Leavitt to respond publicly, "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public."

The Post Was Eventually Deleted

Photo of As backlash mounted, the post was deleted from the POTUS' page.
Source: @acyn/x

As backlash mounted, the post was deleted from the POTUS' page.

However, around noon local time, the video was deleted from his account, and it was claimed an unidentified staff member was the one who "erroneously" shared it on Trump's page.

People were outraged over the post, with Gavin Newsom penning on X, "Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now."

Photo of Gavin Newsom called the post 'disgusting.'
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom called the post 'disgusting.'

He also poked fun at the White House's excuse, writing, "WOW! WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP DOESN’T WRITE HIS OWN TWEETS??? AUTOPEN!" The remark was a reference to Trump's allegations that Joe Biden used an autopen while president to sign off on documents due to his alleged cognitive decline.

