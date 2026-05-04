COUPLES Barack Obama Admits Donald Trump Caused 'Genuine Tension' in His Marriage to Michelle Source: mega; @barackobama/instagram 'She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her,' the former president shared in a new interview. Allie Fasanella May 4 2026, Updated 2:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump has put a strain on Barack Obama's marriage. In an interview published by the New Yorker on Monday, May 4, the former POTUS admitted Trump's presidency has pulled him back into politics "more than [he] would have preferred" and has caused "genuine tension" in his relationship with wife Michelle Obama. "She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives," Barack, 64, told the publication of the former first lady.

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'It Frustrates Her'

Source: mega Barack Obama's decision to remain involved in politics 'frustrates' his wife, he revealed.

"It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her," he said, referring to his demanding campaign circuit schedule. "I’m more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents," the Democratic politician explained. "They don’t care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the Party for four election cycles after they left office." Barack has remained a prominent figure of the Democratic party since leaving office in 2017, hopping on campaign trails throughout the country in every major election.

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Source: mega Barack Obama has continued to campaign for the Democratic party since leaving office.

The Hill reported just weeks ago that Barack was "ramping up pressure in Virginia to have voters support the state’s redistricting measure and give Democratic candidates a stronger chance in the November midterm elections." Speaking about his decision to continue campaigning for his party in an interview on Marc Maron's podcast last fall, he said, "I leave office, and there’s no obvious person who’s now the shadow prime minister, the leader of the party for the Democrats." "There were a lot of terrific people who were doing good work, but, you know, we have this weird situation where you don’t have a designated person who’s speaking on behalf of the whole party," the two-term president explained.

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Michelle Obama Addressed 'Tough Times' in Their Marriage

Source: mega Barack and Michelle Obama tied the knot in 1992.

Barack's remarks about his marriage come after Michelle, 62, opened up about the couple's ups and downs during an episode of her "IMO" podcast on March 11. "We’ve been married 30 plus years. Something works," she said. "If you don’t let people know about the tough times, I think they quit too soon." "That’s why I say things like you can go through ten bad years in a 30-year marriage and that’s still great odds," the mother-of-two went on, referring to a previous declaration in which she confessed she "couldn't stand" her husband for a decade.

Source: @barackobama/instagram The couple have battled divorce rumors over the years.