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Michelle Obama Humiliates Donald Trump at Husband Barack's Lavish A-List Party

split of Michelle, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama was praised for defending herself and shading Donald Trump at Barack's A-list Chicago center opening.

June 20 2026, Published 8:35 a.m. ET

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Former First Lady Michelle Obama was credited with throwing spectacular shade at President Donald Trump at the star-studded grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Thursday, June 18.

In her soaring speech, Michelle drew sharp, implicit contrasts between her husband and Trump. While praising Barack Obama's leadership style, her pointed remarks targeted well-known political areas of friction and insecurities associated with the current president.

The speech came days after Donald’s widely condemned UFC cage fight on the White House lawn, at which fighter Josh Hokit shouted out a vile, racial slur against her.

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image of Barack Obama called the president a 'bully.'
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama called the president a 'bully.'

While neither Michelle or Barack commented on that incident, the latter blasted the octogenarian POTUS in a subsequent interview, calling him a “bully” in terms of his failed foreign policy, particularly in Iran.

In her speech Thursday, Michelle remarked how "absurd it is to even imagine" that Barack would have "buckled under the pressure even once, lashed out in frustration, or lost your temper." Observers quickly noted this as an intentional shade toward Donald’s public conduct.

“You were unflappable at every turn. Always focused. Always calm. Always looking at the long view,” Michelle told Barack, 64. “How absurd it is to even imagine that you might have buckled under the pressure even once; lashed out in frustration; lost your temper.”

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image of Hillary Clinton seemed to laugh at the comment.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton seemed to laugh at the comment.

While listing her husband's administration achievements — such as expanding healthcare and ordering the bin Laden raid—she pointedly included "winning a peace prize." The remark drew loud laughter from the audience, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as Donald has frequently and publicly griped about not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.

“You were doing the people’s work,” Michelle said. “Rescuing our economy, expanding healthcare, ending a war, ordering the bin Laden raid, saving an auto industry, winning a peace prize.”

The 62-year-old former FLOTUS also emphasized leadership defined by "grace and class and cool," describing her husband's presidency as an example of empathy and honesty over division.

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image of Michelle continued her speech by rounding off her list of Barack’s record.
Source: MEGA

Michelle continued her speech by rounding off her list of Barack’s record.

Michelle continued her speech by rounding off her list of Barack’s record: “Keeping us safe from Ebola, regulating the banks, standing up for marriage equality, listening to science, and comforting an entire nation in the face of unspeakable tragedies.

She added, “And you did it all with such grace and class and cool that you made the hardest job in the world look like a walk in this beautiful park.”

image of Barack Obama frequently speaks out about Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama frequently speaks out about Donald Trump.

The speech, which brought Barack to tears, took place before a star-studded audience of foreign dignitaries, Hollywood figures, performers including Stevie Wonder, Bono, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Eddie Vedder, Bruce Springsteen and former officials. Media characterized the subtle but unyielding critique as a highly effective public takedown.

“She stood up for herself, and she did so triumphantly,” said MSNOW host Stephanie Ruhle on her Friday, June 19, show.

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