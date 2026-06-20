Michelle Obama Humiliates Donald Trump at Husband Barack's Lavish A-List Party

Article continues below advertisement

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was credited with throwing spectacular shade at President Donald Trump at the star-studded grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Thursday, June 18. In her soaring speech, Michelle drew sharp, implicit contrasts between her husband and Trump. While praising Barack Obama's leadership style, her pointed remarks targeted well-known political areas of friction and insecurities associated with the current president. The speech came days after Donald’s widely condemned UFC cage fight on the White House lawn, at which fighter Josh Hokit shouted out a vile, racial slur against her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Barack Obama called the president a 'bully.'

While neither Michelle or Barack commented on that incident, the latter blasted the octogenarian POTUS in a subsequent interview, calling him a “bully” in terms of his failed foreign policy, particularly in Iran. In her speech Thursday, Michelle remarked how "absurd it is to even imagine" that Barack would have "buckled under the pressure even once, lashed out in frustration, or lost your temper." Observers quickly noted this as an intentional shade toward Donald’s public conduct. “You were unflappable at every turn. Always focused. Always calm. Always looking at the long view,” Michelle told Barack, 64. “How absurd it is to even imagine that you might have buckled under the pressure even once; lashed out in frustration; lost your temper.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton seemed to laugh at the comment.

While listing her husband's administration achievements — such as expanding healthcare and ordering the bin Laden raid—she pointedly included "winning a peace prize." The remark drew loud laughter from the audience, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as Donald has frequently and publicly griped about not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. “You were doing the people’s work,” Michelle said. “Rescuing our economy, expanding healthcare, ending a war, ordering the bin Laden raid, saving an auto industry, winning a peace prize.” The 62-year-old former FLOTUS also emphasized leadership defined by "grace and class and cool," describing her husband's presidency as an example of empathy and honesty over division.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michelle continued her speech by rounding off her list of Barack’s record.

Michelle continued her speech by rounding off her list of Barack’s record: “Keeping us safe from Ebola, regulating the banks, standing up for marriage equality, listening to science, and comforting an entire nation in the face of unspeakable tragedies.” She added, “And you did it all with such grace and class and cool that you made the hardest job in the world look like a walk in this beautiful park.”