Katie Miller Deletes Post Seemingly Celebrating Rep. Ilhan Omar's Home Being Raided by Feds

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA podcaster Katie Miller deleted a post on X seemingly celebrating a federal search of Minnesota’s Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's residence after critics noted the comment implied political motivation. Independent journalist Marcy Wheeler suggested the removed post could serve as problematic evidence in a future legal deposition. Miller's now-deleted post read, “Promise made, promise kept,” in reply to a news article detailing the federal search of Omar's Washington, D.C., home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has frequently attacked Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The phrase is a prominent Trump administration slogan used to highlight political achievements, leading critics to argue the comment exposed partisan motivation behind the federal raid. Wheeler (who posts under the handle @emptywheel) screenshotted the message before its deletion and stated that Miller “is not going to do very well in a deposition.” When Miller, 35, replaced the deleted text with a more neutral statement praising HSI agents as "incredibly talented and professional," Wheeler followed up directly, writing, “You lie a lot, @KatieMiller. But the HSI agents in MN have REPEATEDLY engaged in criminal perjury before judges. I get that that counts as 'talented' for you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed the investigation into Rep. Omar.

The raid on Omar’s home was the culmination of a Trump administration-orchestrated, years-long criminal fraud investigation centered on her family's decades-old immigration paperwork. Sources familiar with the matter state that the probe deals with potential fraud and the original immigration documents filed by Omar’s late father when she came to the United States as a child refugee from Somalia. Before the raid, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin publicly confirmed that federal authorities were actively investigating whether she lied on her initial entry form.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ilhan Omar Denied the Allegations

Source: MEGA Rep. Omar has repeatedly and forcefully denied all allegations.

The raid follows years of unsubstantiated rumors and accusations pushed by President Donald Trump and MAGA hardliners, including baseless allegations of immigration and marriage fraud, such as claims that her former marriage was a ploy to secure legal status for a relative — something Omar, 44, has repeatedly and forcefully denied. Omar and her allies have denounced the search as a "clear attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement" by the Trump administration. House Democratic leadership also criticized the timing, saying it raised serious questions about the corrupt weaponization of government agencies against political adversaries.

Source: MEGA Stephen and Katie Miller have been condemed for their 'xenophobia.'