Barack Obama 'Worked' Behind the Scenes to Tear Kamala Harris Down Ahead of 2024 Election, Book Claims: He 'Did Not Have Faith in Her Ability to Win'
Barack Obama reportedly wasn’t on board with Kamala Harris taking the lead for the Democratic ticket.
In FIGHT: Inside the WIIdest Battle for the White House, a new book by journalist Jonathan Allen, Obama is said to have worked behind the scenes to block Harris from becoming the nominee after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.
“President Obama absolutely did not think that Joe Biden should continue, according to our sources close to President Obama, and he also didn’t want Kamala Harris to be the replacement for Biden,” Allen shared on Morning Joe on Tuesday, April 1.
“He didn’t think that she was the best choice for Democrats, and he worked really behind the scenes for a long time to try to have a mini-primary, or an open convention, or a mini-primary leading to an open convention,” Allen explained.
He emphasized, “[He] did not have faith in her ability to win the election. He was really working against her.”
Obama’s doubts were no secret among other top Democratic figures.
“In one moment, he had set up a phone call with Congressman [James] Clyburn from South Carolina on the day that Joe Biden handed off the baton to Kamala Harris, and Obama had set up a call with Clyburn for like 5:30 that afternoon,” Allen revealed.
“And Clyburn thought to himself, ‘This guy is going to try to rope me into the open convection thing, I better get my endorsement of Harris out there fast so this is a short conversation,’” the reporter added.
Despite his reservations, both Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama eventually endorsed Harris — though only five days after Biden’s announcement that he was stepping down.
“We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support,” Barack said in his endorsement, which was posted to X.
By October 2024, Barack was on the campaign trail, urging Black men to get behind Kamala's vision for the U.S.
“My understanding, based on reports I'm getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," Barack said during a surprise visit to a Pittsburgh campaign office.
He noted that the lack of enthusiasm for Kamala “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”
The former commander-in-chief also addressed those thinking about supporting Donald Trump instead.
“And you are thinking about sitting out?” he said. “Part of it makes me think — and I'm speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”
Barack then reminded them, “Women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time. When we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting,” he said.
He urged undecided voters to make the clear choice between Kamala and Donald.
“On the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, knows you, went to college with you, understands the struggles and pain and joy that comes from those experiences,” Barack said, referring to Kamala, who is Black and Asian American. “And on the other side, you have someone who has consistently shown disregard, not just for the communities, but for you as a person.”