Barack Obama 'Worked' Behind the Scenes to Tear Kamala Harris Down Ahead of 2024 Election, Book Claims: He 'Did Not Have Faith in Her Ability to Win'

In FIGHT: Inside the WIIdest Battle for the White House, a new book by journalist Jonathan Allen , Obama is said to have worked behind the scenes to block Harris from becoming the nominee after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

“President Obama absolutely did not think that Joe Biden should continue, according to our sources close to President Obama, and he also didn’t want Kamala Harris to be the replacement for Biden,” Allen shared on Morning Joe on Tuesday, April 1.

“He didn’t think that she was the best choice for Democrats, and he worked really behind the scenes for a long time to try to have a mini-primary, or an open convention, or a mini-primary leading to an open convention,” Allen explained.