Michelle Obama Reveals Husband Barack Wanted a Third Kid: 'I Just Had to Stop'

When the conversation turned to the topic of politics, Michelle revealed how she’s been approached about running for president countless times, but added that she’d never consider it due to her role as a mother.

"I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them," she explained. "And so when people ask me would I ever run, the answer is no. If you ask me that, then you have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role."

Noting that she’s "not interested in politics in that way," the author added, "The thought of, like, putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves. I think we've done enough … they've already served their time."