Michelle Obama Reveals Husband Barack Wanted a Third Kid: 'I Just Had to Stop'
Michelle Obama shared her thoughts on motherhood and how she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, argued over the number of kids they should've had.
The Becoming author, 61, who is the mother of daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, has been making a number of appearances on various podcasts and has given a glimpse into the life of the Obama family.
In a recent interview with Kylie Kelce on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Michelle said about her kids, "I think I've been lucky with these two."
However, Barack had a different perspective, suggesting they should have a third child, to which Michelle jokingly responded, "Dude."
Kylie, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child with husband Jason Kelce, noted of Michelle’s girls, "Two good sleepers, I'd call it too."
The former first lady agreed, adding, "You know, I'm thinking we're gonna get a crazy one."
Later in the podcast, Michelle and Kylie got candid about her fears from early motherhood.
Michelle said, "I think the sadness or the postpartum that I felt with my kids really came from, like, you love these babies so much. You immediately, you're connected, and you think, ‘Oh my god, all you have is me. I feel so bad for you. I wish you had a parent.’"
When the conversation turned to the topic of politics, Michelle revealed how she’s been approached about running for president countless times, but added that she’d never consider it due to her role as a mother.
"I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them," she explained. "And so when people ask me would I ever run, the answer is no. If you ask me that, then you have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role."
Noting that she’s "not interested in politics in that way," the author added, "The thought of, like, putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves. I think we've done enough … they've already served their time."
As OK! previously reported, Michelle recently launched her own podcast, "IMO (In My Opinion)," alongside her brother, Craig Robinson.
The new show launched on March 10, releasing its first two episodes to kickstart the new media venture. However, the podcast failed to immediately take off, underperforming with viewers despite the high-profile hosts.
Their first two episodes garnered 47,000 and 15,000 views within their first 24 hours on the platform. In comparison, the first episode of California Governor Gavin Newsom's new podcast drew in over 743,000 views on YouTube, while Joe Rogan's show pulls anywhere from 500,000 to millions of viewers and listeners an episode.