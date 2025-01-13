Donald Trump Trolls 'Horrendous' Kamala Harris by Posting Parody Conversation Between Him and Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Donald Trump may be days out from becoming the president again, but he still managed to find time in his busy schedule to troll Kamala Harris on social media.
As OK! previously reported, Trump and Barack Obama were photographed chatting during former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 7. In fact, Obama was even seen laughing at something Trump said.
While many attempted to decipher what their exchange was about, Trump took to Truth Social to post video footage of the pair talking — and it was dubbed with parody audio that took aim at Harris. “I knew you’d win,” Obama is heard telling Trump in the clip.
“Oh really? Come on,” Trump replied. “Anyone could beat her.”
As the clip continues, the faux Obama claims he was “appalled” that Joe Biden “didn’t want to leave.”
The satirical audio also featured Obama’s dub claiming he did everything he could to aid Harris in winning but, ultimately, she was “horrendous.”
The video also took another shot at Harris, with fake Trump claiming he was told she “fell off the wagon.” “I think she actually may have and also she’s really not built for this,” Obama’s voice responds in the clip.
Harris wasn’t the only one that was mentioned in the video, as Trump’s former arch-nemesis Hillary Clinton also came up. “You know what I realized?” the fake Trump asks in the video. “Hillary still hates me. So much. I know. She’ll never forgive me.”
The dubbed audio is not the only mention Trump made of Harris lately on his social media platform. On January 12, he reposted a meme of Harris and Biden with the caption, “Gone in 8 days- worst administration in US history.”
Satire aside, Trump was hit with not the best news on January 13 when Judge Aileen Cannon claimed she would not block Jack Smith’s investigative report into Trump from being released. The report Smith conducted looked into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Cannon did, however, schedule a hearing to take place later this week regarding a part of his report focused on the classified documents probe. At this point, Cannon stopped the Justice Department from allowing anyone outside the agency to see that part of the report.
Trump’s inauguration is set to take place on January 20 at 12:00 p.m., at which time he will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America.