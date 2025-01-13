Donald Trump Trolls 'Horrendous' Kamala Harris by Posting Parody Conversation Between Him and Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter's Funeral

As OK! previously reported, Trump and Barack Obama were photographed chatting during former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 7. In fact, Obama was even seen laughing at something Trump said.

While many attempted to decipher what their exchange was about, Trump took to Truth Social to post video footage of the pair talking — and it was dubbed with parody audio that took aim at Harris. “I knew you’d win,” Obama is heard telling Trump in the clip.

“Oh really? Come on,” Trump replied. “Anyone could beat her.”