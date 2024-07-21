Barack Obama Refuses to Endorse Kamala Harris to Replace Joe Biden in 2024 Presidential Election
Former President Barack Obama is not siding with President Joe Biden when it comes to his endorsement of Kamala Harris.
After the 81-year-old declared he was dropping out of the presidential race and called Democrats to rally behind his VP, Obama did not throw his support to the former Attorney General of California.
Instead, the 62-year-old said the party would find a way to pick an unnamed individual to run against Donald Trump.
“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead,” Obama penned. “But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”
“I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond,” he continued.
“For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times — and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on,” the ex-commander-in-chief concluded his statement.
As OK! previously reported, in a Sunday, July 21, social media post, Biden declared he would be stepping out of the presidential race after concerns for his mental abilities mounted.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he stated.
Just minutes after his shocking announcement, Biden declared he would be supporting Harris to take his place.
“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he wrote.