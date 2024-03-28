Barbara Corcoran Shares Surprising Secret as to What's Helped Her Nearly 40-Year Marriage Thrive

"I’ve had a separate bedroom with Bill for like 40 years," the 75-year-old spilled on the Thursday, March 28, episode of Today. "I have to invite him in — he invites me in occasionally. It keeps a sexiness to the whole thing."

Corcoran explained they started sleeping in different rooms because Higgins is "such a mess."

"He puts piles of stuff everywhere and I am very neat so I couldn’t sleep well at night. Now, I sleep like a baby," she confessed.