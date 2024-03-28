OK Magazine
Barbara Corcoran Shares Surprising Secret as to What's Helped Her Nearly 40-Year Marriage Thrive

Source: mega;@barbaracorcoran/instagram
By:

Mar. 28 2024, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins' marriage has stood the test of time thanks to one unconventional thing, as the Shark Tank star admitted the secret to their nearly 40 years of happiness is that they don't sleep in the same bed!

barbara corcoran surprising secret helped marriage thrive
Source: mega

Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins married in 1988.

"I’ve had a separate bedroom with Bill for like 40 years," the 75-year-old spilled on the Thursday, March 28, episode of Today. "I have to invite him in — he invites me in occasionally. It keeps a sexiness to the whole thing."

Corcoran explained they started sleeping in different rooms because Higgins is "such a mess."

"He puts piles of stuff everywhere and I am very neat so I couldn’t sleep well at night. Now, I sleep like a baby," she confessed.

barbara corcoran surprising secret helped marriage thrive
Source: @barbaracorcoran/instagram

The TV star revealed they sleep in different bedrooms.

The investor also shared another surprising tidbit about their relationship: she was the one to pop the question!

"I wanted to get a husband so I said, ‘What the heck!'" Corcoran quipped.

Another thing she took the reins on was her recent Saturday Night Live gig.

barbara corcoran surprising secret helped marriage thrive
Source: mega

Corcoran is known for her role on 'Shark Tank.'

"I've always, always dreamed of getting on SNL. My whole staff dreamed about getting me on SNL. As it turns out, I was on a retreat, and I made a goal that we're going to be on SNL, and that day they called me!" she revealed.

"Is that for real? Do you believe in manifesting?" asked co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb.

"Oh yes, I do. Wholeheartedly. I manifested I'd be the queen of New York real estate and I did it for 25 years and I became the queen," she shared.

Corcoran noted she didn't grow up with money, and she lived in an "organized" two-bedroom home with nine other siblings.

"My mother was a dynamo," she said.

"Do you feel like that's where you get your strength?" questioned the Today costars.

barbara corcoran surprising secret helped marriage thrive
Source: @barbaracorcoran/instagram

The pair recently dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

"She was a housewife, but I never saw her sleep. She ironed our clothes, took care of 10 kids who were all well taken care of," the TV star stated. "She was fabulous."

Corcoran said her childhood is one of the things that inspired her to succeed, as did her first marriage and divorce.

"My first husband, who was my boyfriend and business partner before he was my husband, he actually said to me, 'You'll never succeed without me' when I left him," she noted.

"And you showed him!" the journalists responded.

