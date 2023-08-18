Barbara Walters Accused of Attacking Former ESPN Sportscaster Sage Steele While Backstage at 'The View'

"It was right after the Obama segment. So it was Barbara, Whoopi, and myself in the dark greenroom on the side. I was probably four feet from the wall and the trash can and Barbara was standing over here in front of me. She just started to back up towards me and looked at me and got close and elbowed me and it pushed me back into the wall and the trashcan," the 50-year-old told Megyn Kelly in an exclusive two-hour long-form interview — her first since leaving the network — which aired on Thursday, August 17, on "The Megyn Kelly Show."

"I was like, 'What did [she] just do to me?' This 140 year old woman just tried to like tackle me. Like, what is happening right now and some of the producers saw it. Whoopi saw it and she was like, ‘Come here.’ And she was great. And she pulled me aside in her little area and she's like, ‘Don't you let her do it.’ I'm like, 'Am I in a movie right now? One of the legends that in this industry just tried to beat me up!'"