Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blasted by ESPN Star Stephen A. Smith: They're 'Only Relevant if They're 'Insulting Their Family'
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dropped by Spotify, more and more people are coming out out of the woodwork to express their feelings about the former royal members.
“If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anybody cares what they have to say,” ESPN star Stephen Smith said on The Stephen A. Smith Show.
“I’m not trying to dog [Meghan Markle] like she doesn’t have any talent or anything like that. She did d*** good on [the show Suits]… I love Suits. Matter of fact, I’m gonna watch it again … I love that show," he continued. “But what I’m saying is, you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family.”
As OK! previously reported, the former actress, 41, and the 38-year-old are no longer working with Spotify after inking a multi-million dollar deal in 2020.
"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify’s workforce," the company's head of podcast business Sahar Elhabashi said in a statement.
Following the news, company exec Bill Simmons didn't have kind words to say about the couple, who moved to the U.S. in 2020.
"I wish I was involved in the Meghan and Harry [leaving] Spotify negotiation. 'The f****** grifters.' That’s the podcast we should of launched with them," he chuckled. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories."
According to biographer Angela Levin, the duo's “value isn’t as high as it was once,” continuing to point out that their future projects will most likely be a "disaster."
“A significant cross road for Harry and Meghan. Ouch!” Levin tweeted about the couple's deal falling through.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also chimed in about the power couple.
“The idea was that several series would be produced,” he stated. “Since only one was, there’s no doubt the contract could be considered a failure. Clearly, this relationship hasn’t been as mutually beneficial.”