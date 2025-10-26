Barbie Ferreira's Incredible Weight-Loss Transformation in Before and After Photos

Article continues below advertisement

June 2019

Source: MEGA Barbie Ferreira has showcased her jaw-dropping weight-loss transformation in recent photos.

Barbie Ferreira is looking more radiant than ever! Before flaunting her slimmed-down figure, the Euphoria star already captured hearts with her charm on and off the camera. In June 2019, she graced the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria in an off-the-shoulder tulle dress and high-heeled sandals. Two months later, Ferreira revealed she was "very insecure" with her body for a long time. "I was absorbing all this media b------- that basically told me I have to change, and that every woman has to adhere to a certain beauty standard," she told InStyle. Reflecting on her portrayal of Kat Hernandez on the hit HBO show, she added, "There are so many more storylines with fat people. I can only represent myself, and it doesn't unpack all the layers of fat-phobia. It is a step in the right direction."

January 2020

Source: MEGA Barbie Ferreira has been open about her body image.

The actress-model arrived at a Golden Globes After-Party wearing a dazzling sleeveless, satin slip dress. She completed the look with metallic silver open-toed heels. In a December 2019 interview with ELLE, Ferreira shared how her Euphoria character's journey to self-confidence affected her in real life. "I had a moment around Kat's age where I realized I was covering myself and hiding," she revealed. "Instead of feeling comfortable I wanted to be invisible, and there was a moment that is very similar to Kat's…where [I wanted to] take up space and experiment with clothes and do things that make me uncomfortable." She also commented on the fashion industry's biggest misconception that "plus size women or curvy women want to be modest and hide their bodies, and wear modest tones and things that don't grab attention."

May 2021

Source: MEGA Marcus Rashford and actor Jaden Smith were also part of the campaign.

As part of Levi's campaign, Ferreira sported a white tank top and denim jeans to model the brand's "young originals." "I think my identities are who I am, but they're not all that I am," the Mile End Kicks star said.

March 2022

Source: MEGA Barbie Ferreira rocked a strapless gown at the event.

For the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, Ferreira stole the spotlight in a silk Fendi scarf dress that highlighted her beauty. She amped up the look with circular earrings, square bangles and rings. Prior to her appearance at the event, the House of Spoils star shared her thoughts about bigger bodies not being considered as "trendy" as they used to be. "It's not radical for me to be wearing a crop top," she disclosed her own experience. "[Comments like those are] just backhanded compliments. I've been doing this since I was 16. I'm 25." She added, "It's so funny that people just assume that. What — did I say that? I never said that. You guys just say that. You posted that on me."

April 2022

Source: MEGA Barbie Ferreira began showing her noticeably slimmer physique around 2022.

Ferreira turned heads in an all-black outfit at the Euphoria Los Angeles FYC event in April 2022.

January 2023

Source: @barbieferreira/instagram Barbie Ferreira made jaws drop with her bikini snap.

In January 2023, Ferreira teased her fans with a sizzling bikini photo of herself. "lol winter," she captioned the snap, which she took by the pool. Months after leaving Euphoria, she appeared in an episode of "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" during which she confirmed she and creator Sam Levinson mutually decided to end their working relationship. "I don't think there was a place for her to go," she said of her character. "I think there were places she could have gone. I just don't think it would have fit into the show. I don't know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don't want to play that, and I think they didn't want that either."

July 2024

Source: @barbieferreira/instagram Some speculated she was using Ozempic to lose weight.

Ferreira wowed fans in a July 2024 photoset, which featured her in a figure-hugging brown dress and a black lace bra that emphasized her slimmed-down figure. "So quirky vibes," she captioned the upload.

November 2024

Source: @barbieferreira/instagram Barbie Ferreira's fans showered her with compliments after seeing the hot snap.

The brunette beauty showed off her slimmer physique again in a mirror selfie in November 2024. Her fitted black top highlighted her curves, sending fans into a frenzy.

September 2025

Source: MEGA Barbie Ferreira wore a casual outfit for the event.