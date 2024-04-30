'I Forgot the World Is Reading!': Barbra Streisand Addresses Bluntly Asking Melissa McCarthy If She's on Ozempic
Barbra Streisand addressed the comment she made about Melissa McCarthy's figure below a recent Instagram photo — and claimed she never meant to be rude to her pal!
"OMG — I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!" the actress, 82, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 30.
As OK! previously reported, the singer received backlash when she outwardly asked the Bridesmaids star, 53, if she was on the popular weight-loss medicine.
"Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage 💃🏻💚," McCarthy captioned her post, which featured her wearing a pastel dress at the Center Theatre Group’s CTG Gala on Sunday, April 28, as she posed alongside director Adam Shankman.
"Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" the Funny Girl star asked in the comments section, which was later deleted.
However, people were confused why Streisand would even put that in writing to begin with.
"Shame on you," one user declared, as another stated, "rude, Barbra."
"Babs. No, honey. Just no," a third critic added, while a fourth quipped: "Barbra, if you don’t have something nice to say…"
Some stuck up for Streisand, as they thought she might have made an honest mistake. "Leave Barbra alone she would never do that on purpose. I believe she meant that for a private question. Can't any of you show her some grace !! You guys really put the fangs out for her I am glad none of you are my friends," one person wrote.
The Spy star has yet to speak out about the ordeal, but she previously got candid about her weight-loss journey during a 2016 interview.
"No trick, nothing to tell, just super-boring life," she confessed to Extra. "You bring it real down, you don’t do anything fun, and you go to bed at 7:30 — that's the trick."