'I Forgot the World Is Reading!': Barbra Streisand Addresses Bluntly Asking Melissa McCarthy If She's on Ozempic

Barbra Streisand addressed the comment she made about Melissa McCarthy's figure below a recent Instagram photo — and claimed she never meant to be rude to her pal!

"OMG — I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!" the actress, 82, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 30.