'Worried' Kourtney Kardashian Urged Ex Scott Disick to Get Help Amid Excessive Ozempic Use: 'Her Kids Need a Father'

“Kourtney knows the importance of a father in your life — and she also knows what it is like to lose a father, and Scott knows too,” the insider shared with a news outlet of the Poosh founder's concerns while referencing the death of Robert Kardashian in 2003 and Jeffrey Disick in 2014.

“Kourtney has been worried about him — she does when it pertains to their kids,” they added of the mother-of-four — who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with Scott and son Rocky, 6 months, with husband Travis Barker. “She wants to see Scott as healthy as possible. Her kids need a father.”