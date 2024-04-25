'Worried' Kourtney Kardashian Urged Ex Scott Disick to Get Help Amid Excessive Ozempic Use: 'Her Kids Need a Father'
Kourtney Kardashian gave ex Scott Disick a wakeup call.
According to a source, The Kardashians star recently pushed her former boyfriend and the father of her three eldest children to get help amid his excessive weight loss.
“Kourtney knows the importance of a father in your life — and she also knows what it is like to lose a father, and Scott knows too,” the insider shared with a news outlet of the Poosh founder's concerns while referencing the death of Robert Kardashian in 2003 and Jeffrey Disick in 2014.
“Kourtney has been worried about him — she does when it pertains to their kids,” they added of the mother-of-four — who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with Scott and son Rocky, 6 months, with husband Travis Barker. “She wants to see Scott as healthy as possible. Her kids need a father.”
The source continued: “She's not had many major heart-to-hearts with him, but she has sent some tough love to Scott to help him improve.”
“It is an uphill and constant battle, but a healthy and happy Scott is what everyone wants,” they noted of the reality TV star, who has struggled with substance abuse in the past. “If he didn't start getting help, she would likely have gone full force to help him out, but Kourtney has her own life, so she mainly went through others to get his attention.”
As OK! previously reported, the concern for Scott began after he debuted a gaunt appearance earlier this year that allegedly stemmed from his use of Ozempic.
While some speculated the father-of-three was using hard drugs, a source confirmed he lost the extra fat after using the weight loss injectable in an attempt to get rid of his “dad bod.”
The celeb has since turned to a nutritionist to help tackle his issues following fans' concerns over his new look, an inside said.
"Scott recognized that he needed to stop taking Ozempic after seeing the photos of himself and the public outcry over his weight loss," the source spilled. "He thought he looked good because he was thinner again – not realizing that this was not healthy."
"He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was," the insider shared. "Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him."
"He is not ill and isn’t doing hardcore drugs," they confidante insisted. "Kourtney would never allow Scott to spend so much time with their kids if he was in the throes of an addiction."
"Scott started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues with his weight gain," they explained. "This time last year he saw himself as fat."
