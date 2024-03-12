Home > Photos > America Ferrera PHOTOS Before and After: Top Doc Reveals Oscar Stars He Believes Are on Ozempic — as Social Media Reacts to Noticeably Slimmed-Down Attendees Source: mega

While the 2024 Oscars brought together Hollywood's hottest stars, all eyes were on the celebrities showing off their shrunken frames. From America Ferrera to Emily Blunt, Catherine O'Hara and more, fit figures were out to play at the 96th Annual Academy Awards, prompting fans to speculate which A-listers were taking the celebrity-loved weight loss drug Ozempic ahead of the show.

To help fuel fans' theories, Beverly Hills board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie revealed which Oscars attendees he believed to be on Ozempic. Keep scrolling to check out some of the most shocking celebrity weight-loss transformations and read why Dr. Motykie thinks these stars might be using a helping hand to shed their pounds.

Ferrera showed off her chiseled curves as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday evening, March 10, and while the Barbie star previously credited her weight loss to a solid workout routine, Dr. Motykie suggested there are signs Ozempic or a similar drug could be the one to thank. "We don't see that same muscle mass and toning with her [as other celebrities], just fat loss," he explained to Daily Mail. "This makes me suspicious for the possible use of semaglutide or other weight loss drugs."

In 2022, however, Ferrara insisted she tries to workout "once a day." "I love my body," she told People in 2022. "I think my relationship to moving my body and working out has really evolved, and I'm in a place where I just want to enjoy it. I want to have fun, I want to move because I can, because it feels good, and because it always makes my day better after I've done that."

Brendan Fraser's weight loss transformation is truly impressive. Looking to be a fraction of the size he was when he starred as a 600 pound man in The Whale, Dr. Motykie is convinced he used a weight-loss drug to assist him in slimming down his frame. (Fraser was around 300 pounds when filming the hit movie and used a fat suit to add another 300 pounds in order to complete the obese character's physique.)

"There are several pictures of him [from before the Oscars] where he looks a lot more gaunt, a little bit like an 'Ozempic face' [— where the skin is loose]," the renowned Los Angeles doctor detailed. "But we do see here in this Oscar's picture that he is maybe having a little bit of a rebound and getting a bit of volume back." Dr. Motykie continued: "I haven't seen any information on him talking about his work out, diet, lifestyle changes — that is why I am a little suspicious."

While social media users were quick to assume Blunt was on Ozempic due to her appearance at the Oscars, Dr. Motykie actually thought the opposite. "I think she looks great," he admitted. "She maintains the same body frame, has the same tone to her and muscle mass — and so I think semaglutide is unlikely."

Like Blunt, Dr. Motykie also credited Jesse Plemons impressive body transformation to his own personal doing. "I really do think this is down to his lifestyle," he declared, noting "the reason is he is very vocal about his lifestyle changes."

The plastic surgeon additionally pointed out the Killers of the Flower Moon star — who attended the Oscars with his wife, Kirsten Dunst — has "been losing weight" for "a pretty consistent period over a long period of time" rather than the "month or two" Ozempic would take to knock off some pounds. "So it looks to me like he has committed to those lifestyle changes and you can really see it in his body. He has some tone on him, so he is likely putting in the hard work in the gym rather than using semaglutide," he explained.

O'Hara's gorgeous outing to the Oscars caused naive fans to assume her thin frame was due to Ozempic — despite the Schitt's Creek actress previously being outspoken about staying away from needles. "I don't want to get surgery and I don't want to get needles, other than acupuncture needles," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. "I believe we should embrace and respect age and love ourselves for it." Dr. Motykie deemed it unlikely O'Hara was taking a weight-loss drug.