Barefaced Lady Gaga Praised for Showing Off Natural Features: 'You Don't Need Makeup!'

In the video, Gaga went step by step about the best way to apply her new concealer but started off with a shockingly bare face. "I appreciate a celebrity actually showing their natural skin when showing a product, instead of constant blur filters or makeup already applied! This is refreshing to see!!" one person wrote in the comments section.

"You don’t need makeup to be beautiful," a second user penned, while another threw in, "Normalize THIS. I’m so tired of 19 year-old girls being fooled by Tik Tokers thinking they’re supposed to have perfect skin and claw nails and farmhouse decor with Pinterest cursive font on everything."