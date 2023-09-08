Barefaced Lady Gaga Praised for Showing Off Natural Features: 'You Don't Need Makeup!'
Lady Gaga is being applauded for showing off her natural beauty.
The pop icon took to Instagram on Thursday, September 7, to share a tutorial for her beauty line, Haus Labs, while going completely makeup-free — much to the delight of her fans!
In the video, Gaga went step by step about the best way to apply her new concealer but started off with a shockingly bare face. "I appreciate a celebrity actually showing their natural skin when showing a product, instead of constant blur filters or makeup already applied! This is refreshing to see!!" one person wrote in the comments section.
"You don’t need makeup to be beautiful," a second user penned, while another threw in, "Normalize THIS. I’m so tired of 19 year-old girls being fooled by Tik Tokers thinking they’re supposed to have perfect skin and claw nails and farmhouse decor with Pinterest cursive font on everything."
"Love you showing yourself as you are!!! Thank you for being just normal!" another chimed in.
The "Telephone" vocalist's fearlessness in showing off her facial features is a bold move in Hollywood, especially when it comes to either hiding or showing off what plastic surgery procedures a star has done.
In 2022, Gaga sparked concern that she'd allegedly gone a bit overboard with the alterations to her face. "Her lips while plump look like they have been elevated with a surgical lift," Nurse Tara Garrick of Neinstein Plastic Surgery in New York City — who has not treated the American Horror Story actress — exclusively claimed to OK!.
"Her nose looks more than contoured and looks to be surgically enhanced," she continued, adding that her cheeks "have more volume than normal for her age as we lose volume indicating cheek filler."
However, Gaga has been honest about the work she's had done.
"I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections," she told Howard Stern back in 2013. "I was going to this strip mall in Chicago in the back...Everybody was like, 'You are a nut job.'"