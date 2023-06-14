Lady Gaga Slammed by Fans for Promoting Migraine Drug Sponsorship: 'Embarrassing'

"Ever since childhood, I've dealt with migraine pain. When I tried Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg for the first time, I'll never forget wishing I had found it sooner. That's why I'm proud to partner with Nurtec ODT. 💜 We're in this together," the 37-year-old penned.

In response, the Little Monsters shared their distaste for the advertisement.