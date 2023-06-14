Lady Gaga Slammed by Fans for Promoting Migraine Drug Sponsorship: 'Embarrassing'
Lady Gaga is getting her bag!
On Tuesday, June 13, the pop icon shared a post to Instagram promoting a migraine drug, but fans weren't happy about the advertisements since she likely made a pretty penny for the sponsorship.
"Ever since childhood, I've dealt with migraine pain. When I tried Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg for the first time, I'll never forget wishing I had found it sooner. That's why I'm proud to partner with Nurtec ODT. 💜 We're in this together," the 37-year-old penned.
In response, the Little Monsters shared their distaste for the advertisement.
"Ma'am??? since when are you doing sponsored posts??? this is wild," one user said, while another noted, "Wtf is wrong with this account? Where is Gaga? Who's doing this? How come our Mother Monster would do a sponsor for… medicine? This is insane."
"Wtf is going on? No pride posts, no real content, no fan interaction, no music… just sponsored posts now? Is this all we are getting until the joker [movie]? As a fan since the beginning, I'm really disappointed," a third person wrote, while a fourth called the gig "embarrassing."
Others harped on the "Bad Romance" singer's finances, saying, "Oh rent is DUE," and "Is she poor? Why is she posting ads for medicine."
"Girl what the h*** happened to you that you're like this and care about money this way and nothing else anymore? Not the person who used to say 'I f****** hate money' in 2009," a seventh social media user slammed.
As OK! previously reported, the "Shallow" performer also received backlash from fans for her appearance in a recent TikTok video.
On May 17, she shared a clip to promote her makeup brand, but fans thought she looked unrecognizable in the video.
"This might not be lady gaga?? am i crazy," one person wrote, while a second compared her to another pop star, joking, "Miley Cyrus cosplaying as Lady Gaga."
A third wrote, "She looks like somebody who kinda looks like lady Gaga," and another penned, "My mind is fighting over deciding whether this is Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga."