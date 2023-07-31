Lady Gaga Shares Heartbreaking Tribute for 'Real True Friend' Tony Bennett After His Death: 'It Wasn't an Act'
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett were perhaps one of the most iconic singing duos of the century.
On Sunday, July 30, the "Bad Romance" vocalist shared a sorrowful social media statement in honor of her longtime pal, who passed away on Friday, July 21, at the age of 96 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
"I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together," Gaga captioned a sweet Instagram post of her hugging Bennett. "With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo."
"But it wasn't an act. Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight. 'Straight ahead,' he'd say. He was an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life," the 37-year-old expressed.
Gaga continued: "Plus, there was the gratitude...Tony was always grateful. He served in WWII, marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and sang jazz with the greatest singers and players in the world. I've been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. We had a very long and powerful goodbye. Though there were 5 decades between us, he was my friend. My real true friend. Our age difference didn’t matter — in fact, it gave us each something neither of us had with most people. We were from two different stages in life entirely — inspired."
As OK! previously reported, the legendary singer had been struggling in the past few years prior to his tragic death. However, Gaga is choosing to think about the good times they had together.
"Losing Tony to Alzheimer’s has been painful but it was also really beautiful. An era of memory loss is such a sacred time in a persons life. There's such a feeling of vulnerability and a desire to preserve dignity. All I wanted was for Tony to remember how much I loved him and how grateful I was to have him in my life. But, as that faded slowly I knew deep down he was sharing with me the most vulnerable moment in his life that he could — being willing to sing with me when his nature was changing so deeply," she stated.
The Bloody Mary performer concluded: "I'll never forget this experience. I'll never forget Tony Bennett. If I could say anything to the world about this I would say don’t discount your elders, don’t leave them behind when things change. Don’t flinch when you feel sad, just keep going straight ahead, sadness is part of it. Take care of your elders and I promise you will learn something special. Maybe even magical. And pay attention to silence — some of my musical partner and I’s most meaningful exchanges were with no melody at all. I love you Tony. Love, Lady."