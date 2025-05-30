or
Barron Trump Lives an 'Apolitical' Lifestyle With His New Mystery Girlfriend From College: Source

Barron Trump has a new girlfriend.

By:

May 30 2025, Updated 5:02 p.m. ET

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, has allegedly chosen to live an "apolitical" life in college and reportedly started dating a new mystery woman.

According to sources, the 19-year-old enjoys his quiet college life at NYU, where he has a steady girlfriend and a "low-key" social circle.

Barron Trump's New Girlfriend

Barron Trump is currently going to school at New York University.

A friend on campus told a news outlet, “Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot. He does have friends he just (unlike his father Donald Trump) screws the limelight.”

Barron is “much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus).”

Barron's 'Apolotical' Life

Barron Trump isn't political like his father.

The source also revealed that "Barron is pretty apolitical — he doesn't get involved."

"That's not what he’s interested in," the insider clarified.

In February, Kaya Walker, the former president of the NYU chapter of the College Republicans, claimed that the 18-year-old freshman is "reclusive."

"He goes to class, he goes home," she told the magazine, adding that Barron was "sort of like an oddity on campus."

Walker was forced to resign from the club as soon as Vanity Fair published her statements.

Barron Trump

Barron's Dating History

Barron Trump allegedly keeps to himself at school.

In March, Barron's alleged ex-girlfriend shared details about her past relationship with the first son in a video on TikTok.

The user, who goes by @Maddatitude, stated in a 2020 post on the social media platform that she and Barron were both students at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, where he was her first boyfriend. In a now-removed comment, she hinted that their relationship ended when Barron relocated to Florida to attend the esteemed Oxbridge Academy.

That's about all the information @Maddatitude offered about her time with Barron. She also mentioned that he is a sweet guy when questioned by other users.

When pushed for more specifics, @Maddatitude promised to make a follow-up video. However, the post appears to have been taken down since then.

Some users have cast doubt on her story due to the lack of details she provided, but she shared photos from a White House field trip organized by Barron for their grade, including a snapshot of them together in some school photos.

Melania Defends Barron

Melania Trump is very protective of her son.

In December, Melania spoke to Fox and Friends and described Barron’s college experience.

“I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college — it's very different than any other kid,” she remarked.

She emphasized, “He's very strong, and he knows that he's in a different position than other children.”

