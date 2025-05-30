Barron Trump Lives an 'Apolitical' Lifestyle With His New Mystery Girlfriend From College: Source

In March, Barron's alleged ex-girlfriend shared details about her past relationship with the first son in a video on TikTok.

The user, who goes by @Maddatitude, stated in a 2020 post on the social media platform that she and Barron were both students at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, where he was her first boyfriend. In a now-removed comment, she hinted that their relationship ended when Barron relocated to Florida to attend the esteemed Oxbridge Academy.

That's about all the information @Maddatitude offered about her time with Barron. She also mentioned that he is a sweet guy when questioned by other users.

When pushed for more specifics, @Maddatitude promised to make a follow-up video. However, the post appears to have been taken down since then.

Some users have cast doubt on her story due to the lack of details she provided, but she shared photos from a White House field trip organized by Barron for their grade, including a snapshot of them together in some school photos.