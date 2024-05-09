'This Is Going to End Very Badly': Barron Trump Serving as Florida Delegate at RNC Sparks Debate and Criticism
Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has stepped into the political spotlight after being announced as a Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention.
Barron, who recently turned 18, will serve as one of the 41 at-large delegates from Florida at the RNC in July. This decision marks Barron's first significant involvement in politics, joining his siblings in representing the state at the convention.
The announcement was made as the former first son is set to graduate high school in May.
Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power said: "We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members."
"Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly, we are preparing to win Florida and win it big,” he added.
Several political commentators criticized the decision to have Barron take part in the election process, with many warning that the floodgates would open for some of the former president's biggest critics to go after the former first son.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an article breaking the story in a post that read, "This is going to end very badly. I don't know what these people are thinking, or why Barron would ever want to be involved in any of this nonsense."
Another user wrote, "He's now fair game to the media. I'm actually surprised. I thought Melania Trump would do everything to prevent this, but if Barron, now an adult, personally made the decision to participate in his father's circus, so be it."
A third person joked, "If Barron Trump speaks publicly at the Republican National Convention, then I'm sorry guys, he is fair game. I will roast that lanky dweeb like a marshmallow on a campfire."
The former president praised Barron's involvement with the RNC, posting a video to Truth Social where he said, "To me, that's very cute, cuz he's a very young guy and he's graduating from high school this year. He's a very good student, very smart and I think it's great ... I'm all for it."
Barron was recently part of headline news after the former president urged that the judge overseeing his hush money trial in New York permit him to miss one day of proceedings in order to attend the 18-year-old's high school graduation on May 17.
Judge Juan Merchan has confirmed that the falsifying business records trial will be on hold that day, allowing Trump to attend Barron's graduation in Florida.