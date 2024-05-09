'This Is Going to End Very Badly': Barron Trump Serving as Florida Delegate at RNC Sparks Debate and Criticism

Several political commentators criticized the decision to have Barron take part in the election process, with many warning that the floodgates would open for some of the former president's biggest critics to go after the former first son.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an article breaking the story in a post that read, "This is going to end very badly. I don't know what these people are thinking, or why Barron would ever want to be involved in any of this nonsense."

Another user wrote, "He's now fair game to the media. I'm actually surprised. I thought Melania Trump would do everything to prevent this, but if Barron, now an adult, personally made the decision to participate in his father's circus, so be it."

A third person joked, "If Barron Trump speaks publicly at the Republican National Convention, then I'm sorry guys, he is fair game. I will roast that lanky dweeb like a marshmallow on a campfire."