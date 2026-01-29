Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron, 19, Was the 'Really Smart Mind' Behind Donald Trump's Campaign: 'He Knows What's Going on in the World'
Jan. 29 2026, Published 7:38 a.m. ET
Melania Trump isn’t shy about praising her son, Barron.
On Wednesday, January 28, the first lady appeared on Fox News’ roundtable show The Five to promote her upcoming documentary, Melania, which hits theaters on January 30. During the segment, Melania was asked how Barron’s demeanor has changed from Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential run to his second term.
“Now, being in college, it's very different, you know, he's 19, almost 20 years old. I'm very proud of him, and he's an incredible young man. He understands. Now, he's involved,” Melania shared of his only son. "He knows what's going on in the world."
She went on to say that Barron played a huge role during the pre-2024 presidential election.
“He talks with his dad. He talks with me. He was very involved in the campaign. He gave him all of the ideas, whom he needs to talk to, incluing all of these YouTubers and podcasts. So, he was really a smart mind behind it,” Melania continued.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Melania reflected on her long marriage to Donald, whom she married in 2005, years before his political career began.
One of the show’s hosts asked, “What's your relationship with the president, not knowing he was going to be president?”
Melania responded confidently, saying, “Well, I always thought you know that one day he might go and run, and I always told him if you do it, you will win, because I knew how much people loved him. So, and here we are again.”
The topic later shifted to Donald’s now-viral YMCA dance moves, which he often performs during rallies and public appearances.
“I like it at a certain times. Okay, some days was not appropriate, and I told him so, but it's his dance, and I think people love it. People in sports all around the world are dancing, and it's a great atmosphere when he does so, bringing happiness and fun as well,” Melania explained.
The interview followed another recent Fox News appearance where Melania discussed how she communicates with her husband behind closed doors.
While she makes her opinions known, she admitted that her words of wisdom aren't always followed.
“I give him my advice, and I tell him what I think. Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't, but I am here to support him. I think it's very important to have open communication,” she said.
Meanwhile, one astrologer recently suggested that Melania and Donald function more like strategic partners than lovers.
"Her relationship with her husband is strong, but not romantic," astrologer Inbaal Honigman explained on behalf of Psychic Chat. "They will see more of each other in 2026, says the 9 of Wands card. They’ll have photo-ops, trips and activities together, and they will build a stronger brand as Mr. and Mrs. This will enhance their value, but not their love connection."
"They each want to fulfill their career goals as a married couple, but they’re not looking for any fantasies of love," she added.