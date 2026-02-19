or
Barron Trump Launches Ambitious Beverage Startup

photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump launched a new beverage startup backed by $1 million in private funding.

Profile Image

Feb. 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Barron Trump, the 19-year-old son of former President Donald Trump, has made a significant leap into the business world with his new venture, Sollos Yerba Mate Inc. This endeavor indicates his aspirations that extend beyond his family's political legacy, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit.

Source: MEGA

Barron Trump co-founded Sollos Yerba Mate Inc.

According to public filings, Barron is one of five directors of the newly formed beverage company. Sollos Yerba Mate focuses on selling yerba mate, a South American tea often referred to as the “drink of the Gods.”

The incorporation documents, filed in Florida and Delaware in January, reveal that the company has successfully raised $1 million through private placements, as reported by Newsweek.

Source: MEGA

The company raised $1 million in private funding.

Sollos Yerba Mate operates in proximity to Mar-a-Lago, the president’s estate in Palm Beach.

The company markets itself as a “clean-ingredient, functional lifestyle beverage brand.” In addition to Barron, the other directors include Spencer Bernstein, Rodolfo Castillo, Stephen Hall and Valentino Gomez.

Yerba mate, the product at the heart of this venture, is a traditional drink made from the dried leaves of the Ilex paraguariensis plant. It has gained popularity in countries such as Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil. The beverage provides a strong, bitter flavor and natural caffeine content, appealing to those seeking a steady energy boost without the jitters often associated with coffee.

Barron Trump

Source: MEGA

In recent years, yerba mate has seen a rise in popularity in the United States.

In recent years, yerba mate has seen a rise in popularity in the United States, particularly among health-conscious consumers. Its rich antioxidant content has made it a favorite among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Notably, Uruguayan soccer players famously carry large quantities of yerba mate during international competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, as part of their training rituals.

Barron’s foray into the beverage industry coincides with his academic pursuits. He began his freshman year at New York University in September 2024 and is enrolled at NYU’s Stern School of Business, one of the nation’s top-ranked business programs. His father, President Donald, has previously expressed pride in Barron’s capabilities, stating, “He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child… he’s doing great.”

Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is also studying at NYU’s Stern School of Business.

This is not Barron’s first attempt at entrepreneurship. In mid-2024, he launched a real estate company that was dissolved just months later, likely due to the increased public attention surrounding his father's second presidential campaign. Despite this, Barron has maintained a low profile compared to his older siblings, influenced by the family’s business culture.

In 2015, Melania Trump, Barron’s mother, noted that he aspired to emulate his father’s successful career, saying he “wanted to be like daddy.”

