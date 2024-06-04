Donald Trump Guilty Verdict 'Thawing' the 'Chilly' Relationship Between Ivanka and Melania
Donald Trump was found guilty in his high-profile hush money trial on Thursday, May 30, making him the first former president in U.S. to be convicted of a crime.
Although the verdict caused a considerable amount of stress among the Trumps, a source spilled the case has also "brought the entire family closer together than they have ever been."
"This includes a thaw in the sometimes chilly and tense relationship between Melania and Ivanka," the source added. "Donald’s hurting inside and this guilty verdict has really taken a toll on him."
"The entire family including all Trump’s children, and their [significant others, including Don Jr.’s fiancée] Kimberly Guilfoyle are all circling the wagons," concluded the source.
As OK! previously reported, Melania and Ivanka have seemingly never enjoyed a warm relationship with each other.
"Melania and Ivanka hate being in the same room — and never speak except to hiss catty comments," an insider explained earlier this year. "From the very first moment they met, they’ve viewed each other as mortal enemies."
Ivanka also reportedly stepped on Melania's toes when it came to her role at the White House after Donald won the election in 2016.
"Ivanka had a big vision to assume many of the traditional responsibilities of the first lady once her father was elected," the insider noted. "She saw herself as becoming a modern-day Jackie O — with all of the glamour and youth and energy of the Kennedys."
Author Katie Rogers claimed Melania had been "aware" at the time that Donald wanted his eldest daughter to help "share the responsibilities of being First Lady," but she was not "pleased" with the idea.
Throughout his presidency, the two "were locked in a quiet competition for press coverage," with Melania reportedly scrolling social media for "mention of her name ... to see what the press, her critics, and her supporters were saying about her."
"If she ever waged a battle over the issue, it is one she clearly lost," the author continued. "For four years, it was hard to see where the operations of the family business stopped and the Trump administration started."
The source spoke to Page Six on the Trump family's relationships.