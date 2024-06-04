Donald Trump Guilty Verdict 'Thawing' the 'Chilly' Relationship Between Ivanka and Melania

Author Katie Rogers claimed Melania had been "aware" at the time that Donald wanted his eldest daughter to help "share the responsibilities of being First Lady," but she was not "pleased" with the idea.

Throughout his presidency, the two "were locked in a quiet competition for press coverage," with Melania reportedly scrolling social media for "mention of her name ... to see what the press, her critics, and her supporters were saying about her."

"If she ever waged a battle over the issue, it is one she clearly lost," the author continued. "For four years, it was hard to see where the operations of the family business stopped and the Trump administration started."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!