Melania Trump Is 'Very Proud' of 'Grown Young Man' Barron, 18, for Helping His Father Donald With 2024 Election Campaign

Elsewhere in the interview, Melania also shared an update on Barron's college experience since he started attending the Stern Business School at New York University this past September.

"I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college — it’s very different than any other kid," she explained. "I’m very proud [of] how he’s handling [it]. He’s very strong and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children."

As for the advice she gave her only son as he embarked on this new chapter, Melania said she told him: "Make your dreams come true. This is your road. This is your life, and make sure that you listen to yourself and your likes and dislikes."