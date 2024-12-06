Melania Trump Is 'Very Proud' of 'Grown Young Man' Barron, 18, for Helping His Father Donald With 2024 Election Campaign
Melania Trump gushed about her 18-year-old son Barron's grasp on politics and the help he gave his dad Donald during his 2024 presidential election campaign.
On the Friday, November 6, installment of Fox and Friends, Melania, 54, said she was "very proud" of her "grown young man" her son has become.
"About his knowledge, and about politics, and giving advice to his father...He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation," she said. "It was incredible how he brought in success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact."
The president-elect's senior advisor, Jason Miller, previously admitted in October that Barron was "very involved" in recommending "a number of podcasts" his father should appear on throughout his campaign.
"I got to tell you, hats off to the young man," he said at the time. "Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job."
Elsewhere in the interview, Melania also shared an update on Barron's college experience since he started attending the Stern Business School at New York University this past September.
"I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college — it’s very different than any other kid," she explained. "I’m very proud [of] how he’s handling [it]. He’s very strong and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children."
As for the advice she gave her only son as he embarked on this new chapter, Melania said she told him: "Make your dreams come true. This is your road. This is your life, and make sure that you listen to yourself and your likes and dislikes."
As OK! previously reported, a source revealed Barron spends his days at the university trailed by Secret Service from building to building, but he's found his own way to make friends as a college freshman. The 18-year-old is an avid fan of video games and socializes with fellow students by exchanging Discord usernames and gamertags so they can play together, rather than spending time with them on campus in person.
"Playing hacky sack in the quad ain't his thing," one student at NYU said.
FC25, formerly known as FIFA, a popular soccer video game, is reportedly one of Barron's favorites.