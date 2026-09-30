Barron Trump Looks Unrecognizable With Unkempt College Makeover as His Relationship With Mystery Girlfriend Gets Serious

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Barron Trump looked a little different when he was recently spotted hanging out at New York University's Washington, D.C., campus. The 20-year-old son of Donald and Melania Trump stepped out looking slightly disheveled as he made his way to class.

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Barron Trump Kept It Casual for His School Outing

Source: MEGA Barron Trump moved to NYU's Washington D.C., campus from the New York location last year.

In photos obtained by Hello! on Tuesday, September 29, Barron donned khaki pants, a brown leather belt, a long-sleeved white polo and his black backpack. His brunette hair also looked tousled and unbrushed, which is quite a departure from the usual slicked-back 'do he normally sports. His Secret Service security was also present with him during his outing.

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Barron Trump Transferred From NYU's NYC Campus to Their Washington D.C., Location Last Year

Source: MEGA Barron Trump has reportedly been dating his girlfriend for more than a year.

Barron transferred to the Washington, D.C., campus of NYU's Stern School of Business from its main Manhattan location last year. The SOLLOS founder's new school is located just several blocks away from the White House. Barron's recent excursion comes just a day after it was reported that he's been dating his girlfriend for more than a year. According to Hello!, the couple have been "quietly dating for over a year now.”

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Barron Trump Reportedly Shut Down a Floor in Trump Tower in September 2025 for a Date

Source: MEGA Barron Trump ended a relationship last year before reconnecting with his partner.

While not much is known about his love life, it was reported in September 2025 that Barron had a female guest over to NYC's Trump Tower for a date, with him shutting down an entire floor to ensure they had privacy. A source claimed to Rob Shuter for his Substack page back in January the young businessman "ended a relationship in November that he genuinely thought would last." Despite the lovebirds taking a two-month break, the insider also claimed the pair reconnected earlier this year. "They were approaching their one-year anniversary in January, and that mattered to him," they said, adding Barron and his anonymous partner "stayed in the shadows on purpose."

Barron Trump Is 'Sort of Like an Oddity on Campus'

Source: MEGA Barron Trump 'goes to class' and 'goes home,' according to a fellow student.