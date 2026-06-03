or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Barron Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Barron Trump's Lonely College Experience Exposed: First Son Is Brought to and From Class With Little Social Life 

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is a student at NYU.

June 3 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tight security protocols have heavily restricted Barron Trump’s college experience, as reports on his visible lack of a social life paint a lonely picture for the 20-year-old co-ed.

During his first year at New York University’s main campus in Manhattan, Trump bypassed traditional dorm life to live at Trump Tower. He was transported via a motorcade and used a secure garage to get to class.

In addition, an intense security detail constantly flanks him. Plainclothes agents, dressed as regular students, surround him on campus, limiting spontaneous peer interactions like pickup sports.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A fellow NYU student called Barron Trump 'an oddity on campus.'
Source: MEGA

A fellow NYU student called Barron Trump 'an oddity on campus.'

In early 2025, the then-president of the NYU College Republicans stepped down after sparking a media frenzy by referring to Donald Trump's youngest son as "an oddity on campus" who "goes to class, he goes home." She later clarified her comments were a critique of the unhealthy campus and media fascination with him, rather than an insult directed at Barron himself.

Because giving out his phone number poses major security and privacy risks, insiders reported that Barron relies heavily on video game platforms like Xbox and Discord text chats to stay in touch with close personal friends.

Despite claims of a lonely life, conflicting reports from sources close to the family describe him as a charming "ladies' man" who remains quite popular and well-liked among peers across the political spectrum.

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump Transferred to NYU's D.C. Campus

Photo of For his sophomore year at NYU, Barron decided to ditch the Manhattan campus and transfer to the school's Washington, D.C., location.
Source: MEGA

For his sophomore year at NYU, Barron decided to ditch the Manhattan campus and transfer to the school's Washington, D.C., location.

Barron has chosen to focus primarily on his studies, family obligations and launching independent business ventures — such as real estate and tech interests — rather than traditional college partying.

To further adapt his education to his father’s presidency, Barron transferred from NYU's Greenwich Village campus to the university's smaller Washington, D.C., campus his second year.

He resides directly inside the White House under the protective wing of First Lady Melania Trump, which allows him to balance his sophomore coursework in public policy and economics with high-level family and political proximity.

MORE ON:
Barron Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'He Was There, and Then He Was Not'

Photo of One source said the first son has a 'ghostly' presence on campus.
Source: MEGA

One source said the first son has a 'ghostly' presence on campus.

Barron’s transition to his sophomore year at NYU's Washington, D.C., campus highlights a heavily insulated existence.

“Classmates described his campus presence as almost ghostly. He was there, and then he was not. He did not hand out his phone number to new acquaintances the way other first-year students do,” noted one report.

Observers expressed empathy regarding the social trade-offs of his environment, questioning the intense parental and security boundaries that keep him living at home in the White House.

'He Should Be Out Living His Life'

Photo of Barron Trump is the only child Donald and Melania Trump share.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is the only child Donald and Melania Trump share.

“Why is he living at home? He's in his second year of college. He should be out living his life like the rest of his classmates,” wondered one.

“I think give the kid some room so he can have a life ... He's over 18, leave the kid alone. Let him know what life is,” suggested another.

“People just might dislike him automatically because of who his father is. Not going to be an easy life for him,” another said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.