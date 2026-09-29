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Barron Trump Is Off the Market: President's Son Quietly Dating College Girlfriend for Over a Year Amid NYU Campus Transfer, Report Reveals

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Source: MEGA

Romance is possibly in the air for Barron Trump.

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Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

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There's a possible new romance brewing on campus for Barron Trump.

The 20-year-old son of Donald and Melania Trump reportedly has been dating a girl he met at college for more than year.

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Barron Trump Relocated to the Washington, D.C., NYU Campus Last Year

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image of Barron trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump has reportedly been dating his girlfriend for over a year.

Barron — who previously transferred to the Washington, D.C., campus of New York University's Stern School of Business — has been "quietly dating" his ladylove "for over a year now," Hello! magazine reported on September 27.

Not much is known about the student's love life or girlfriend, but this new development comes just a year after his college transfer.

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Barron Trump Reportedly Shut Down an Entire Floor at Trump Tower for a Date

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Source: MEGA

Barron Trump transferred to NYU's Washington, D.C., campus last year.

Barron attended his first year of school at NYU's Greenwich Village campus in fall 2024 while commuting from his family's Trump Tower in New York City.

For his second year, he opted to continue his studies on the school's Washington, D.C., campus, which sits just a few streets from the White House.

In September 2025, it was reported Barron had a female guest over to Trump Tower for a date, with him shutting down an entire floor to ensure they had as much privacy as possible.

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Barron Trump's Love Life Has Mainly Been Kept Under Wraps

image of Barron trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump began attending New York University in fall 2024.

Donald, 80, also discussed his son's romantic life during a 2024 appearance on the "PBD" podcast.

When asked if Barron was dating anyone at the moment, the POTUS said: "[He's not] there yet. I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet."

The businessman's relationships have been kept under the radar in recent years, but a TikToker named Maddie previously claimed Barron was her "first BF" when they attended high school together in Florida.

According to Hello!, he's also been linked to other women in the past, including Sarah Claire and model Klara Jones, who was two years older than him.

image of Barron trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump allegedly broke up with a girlfriend last year before reconnecting with her after a two-month break.

A source alleged to Rob Shuter for his Substack page this past January that Donald's youngest child "ended a relationship in November that he genuinely thought would last."

Despite the pair taking a two-month break, the insider also claimed the pair reconnected earlier this year.

"They were approaching their one-year anniversary in January, and that mattered to him," the insider continued, adding Barron and his anonymous partner "stayed in the shadows on purpose."

"It wasn’t about attention — it was about protecting something real," they revealed, also noting Barron "wasn't brooding — he’s processing."

"He’s thoughtful, private, and right now, he’s being careful about his next steps," the source said.

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