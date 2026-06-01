Barry Manilow's Heartbreaking Lung Cancer Update: Singer, 82, Doesn't Know Whether His Voice Is Ever 'Coming Back'

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Barry Manilow is losing hope amid his recovery from lung cancer. During a Monday, June 1, appearance on Good Morning America, the famed singer gave a heartbreaking health update while sitting down with ABC News' Chris Connelly to discuss uncertainty surrounding his upcoming summer tour. "My voice. I don't know whether it's coming back," the 82-year-old emotionally revealed. “I did my first sound check about a month ago, and I didn't sound like me at all. I just couldn't believe that. That it's over.”

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Source: Good Morning America Barry Manilow gave an emotional health update on 'GMA.'

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Source: EGA Barry Manilow is 'doing good' despite struggling to get is voice back after lung surgery.

While he's "doing good" health wise, Manilow admitted: "It took longer than I thought it was going to take to get past this lung cancer." As OK! previously reported, the "Copacabana" singer underwent a lobectomy at the end of last year after doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his lung following an MRI in November 2025.

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Source: MEGA Barry Manilow underwent a 'nightmare' lobectomy after doctors found a cancerous spot on his lung.

"They checked my lungs and they found the dot. The spot. That thing that you don't want to ever have," he explained. "They said I had lung cancer and we have to get it out." After undergoing surgery, Manilow unfortunately was forced to spend seven days in the ICU with pneumonia. During this time, the ailing A-lister feared the worst: death.

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'This May Be Goodbye'

Source: MEGA 'I was in ICU for seven days,' Barry Manilow recalled.

“I was in ICU for seven days. It was terrifying,” he candidly confessed. "There was a couple of moments there that I thought, you know, this may be goodbye." Even in his worst moments, Manilow feels grateful for the strong support system he has by his side — and around the world. "The thing that shocked me was all the people around the world being concerned about me," the "Mandy" hitmaker reflected. "It was note after note after note about, you know, we're praying for you."

'I Really Don't Want to Cry on Stage'

Source: MEGA 'I'm ready to go. I just hope my voice is,' the singer shared.