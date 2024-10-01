Baseball Legend Pete Rose Dead at 83
MLB star Pete Rose has passed away at 83 years old.
The professional baseball player's death was confirmed on Monday, September 30, by a Clark County, Nev., medical examiner. No information on his cause of death was provided at the time.
Rose's agent, Ryan Fiterman, told a news outlet that his family "is asking for privacy" as they grieve the loss.
The pro athlete, also known by his nickname "Charlie Hustle", broke a Major League record with 4,256 career hits from 1963 to 1986. Rose primarily played for the Cincinnati Reds throughout his lengthy baseball career, though he had brief stints with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Montreal Expos.
On Monday, September 30, the Cincinnati Reds official X account posted, "The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose."
ESPN host Mike Greenberg also penned a tribute to the late MLB player on the social media platform.
"There has never been another player like Pete Rose in my lifetime. This is the way I will remember him, playing the game harder than anyone else ever did," he wrote alongside images of Rose as a younger man. "Few athletes will leave behind more complicated legacies. Today isn’t the day for that. Today, let’s just say thanks to Charlie Hustle, for playing the way we always dreamt we would if given the chance."
Greenberg appeared to be hinting at the fact that Rose was banned for life from the sport after he was caught betting on games, including those played by his own team.
Despite his complicated history with the sport, other X users joined in to mourn the loss of the beloved sports star.
One fan said, "Rip Charlie Hustle! Pete Rose one of the greatest baseball players to ever do it!" and another added, "RIP To The Hit King, Pete Rose! Should’ve been able to see himself get in the HOF [Hall of Fame]."
