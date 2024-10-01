Baseball Legend Pete Rose Dead at 83

On Monday, September 30, the Cincinnati Reds official X account posted, "The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose."

ESPN host Mike Greenberg also penned a tribute to the late MLB player on the social media platform.

"There has never been another player like Pete Rose in my lifetime. This is the way I will remember him, playing the game harder than anyone else ever did," he wrote alongside images of Rose as a younger man. "Few athletes will leave behind more complicated legacies. Today isn’t the day for that. Today, let’s just say thanks to Charlie Hustle, for playing the way we always dreamt we would if given the chance."