Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Engaged to Baseball Player Billy Seidl Amid Family Chaos
Brielle Biermann is officially off the market!
Kim Zolciak's eldest daughter, 27, took to Instagram on Monday, February 26, to announce her engagement to baseball player Billy Seidl, 24, after the two went public with their romance less than a year ago.
"Forever with you 🤍🥹🫀🫶🏻," Biermann captioned the slew of snaps from the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers player's proposal.
The couple have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight despite the ongoing drama with her mom, 45, and her adopted father Kroy Biermann's messy split. Seidl confirmed their love in an April 2023 Instagram post, but they've only shared a handful of photos of each other on their respective accounts.
The happy news comes the Biermann's family has been in the midst of financial woes. As OK! previously reported, Zolciak and her firstborn were sued by Ally Bank for allegedly failing to make payments after they entered into a retail installment sale contract for the purchase of a 2019 Land Rover.
"Defendants have defaulted on their obligations under the Contract," the court document stated, as The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the Biermann agreed to pay $1,903 per month for the car. "As of May 31, 2023, Defendants are indebted to Ally in the sum of $83,969.35 on the Contract."
The latest lawsuit has just been one of the many legal battles Zolciak and the former NFL player, 38, have been facing. The former couple has been sued by several credit card companies and banks and even plead with a judge not to allow their Georgia home to go into foreclosure before they could sell it for profit.
In the legal motion, the Bravo alum alleged their minor children, Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane, would suffer "immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow the defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate."
"Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations," Zolciak wrote.
"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," she continued. "Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless. We understand the gravity of this situation."