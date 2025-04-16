'Baywatch' Star Jeremy Jackson's Homeless Ex-Wife Loni Willison Drinks Vodka Outside Bernie Sanders Rally
Loni Willison, the former wife of Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson, was spotted drinking from a bottle of vodka outside a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 12.
The former model was caught on camera chanting "la la chicken blah" and chatting with photographer Ava Rosate while showing off her tattoos.
Willison tied the knot with the Baywatch star in 2012, but two years later, the pair called it quits following the supermodel's allegations that he'd brutally attacked her at their Hollywood home. At the time, she was allegedly left with broken ribs, scratches to her face and neck injuries. She also claimed he once tried to strangle her to death.
The 41-year-old — who has been living on the streets since 2018, when she was photographed dumpster diving in Venice Beach — has turned down repeated attempts from loved ones and state officials to help her.
Last year, Jackson claimed he had gone out of his way to try to get her off the streets, but claimed she had refused.
"I lost the love of my life. I lost the only woman I've ever proposed to, the only woman I've ever wanted to marry," Jackson said at the time. "Losing her was like the death of somebody, and I tried to bring her back and I couldn't. The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."
In the viral clip, Willison showed off a chain she was carrying with her and claimed she would be "up in front of the judge tomorrow morning," which wasn't possible due to the courts not being in session on Sundays.
There is reportedly no record of any legal trouble or of her being arrested or charged with a crime.
She also told Rosate that she wants to head back to Venice Beach. "She was a very nice lady," Rosate’s mother, Maria, who filmed the encounter, revealed. "When we were parting, she told us to ‘stay healthy and stay safe.' She is a kind soul."
The former star, who is from Hemet, Calif., first met Jackson when she was a teenager working as an adult film star.
According to Jackson, she was "a 19-year-old girl being used for money on video: multiple partners, anal, you name it, the whole shebang."
The two fell in love, and the Baywatch star claimed she had a "magic energy" despite being lost "in the world of p---."
"I was a young kid. I was sober, and she drank all the time," he said. "I wanted to help her, and my heart broke for her."
