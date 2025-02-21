Menendez Brothers Case: L.A. District Attorney Opposes Petition to Vacate Siblings' Conviction as It 'Could Be Part of a Continuum of Lies'

During a press conference on Friday, February 21, the DA specifically noted the new evidence presented by the Menendez brothers’ counsel is not timely in the new trial, declaring it inadmissible in court.

"To say that this letter was not discovered until after the trial, as it’s been alleged in the defense papers, we believe, is just wrong," Hochman said.

The letter was first introduced in a 2015 Barbara Walters interview. However, it wasn't filed as new evidence for the trial until May 2023.

“The notion that this letter could be part of a continuum of lies and deceit and fabricating stories required us to go back into the history of the Menendez case to analyze whether or not that would be true,” he added.