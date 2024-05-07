Chrissy Teigen Says Recent Neck Injury Isn't Why She and John Legend Skipped 2024 Met Gala
Chrissy Teigen is clearing up some misconceptions about her neck injury.
On Monday, May 6, the model revealed she was wearing a neck brace, but despite speculation, that's not why she and husband John Legend skipped this year's Met Gala.
"This is not why I’m not at the Met. I was never going to the Met this year," she told her Instagram Story viewers that afternoon.
"I’m fine. Everybody's reaching out. I’m OK," the mother-of-four, 38, noted. "It’s a CVS neck band. I just can’t rotate my neck because I tried to do a headstand and it didn’t go well. That’s all."
"There’s no story, I promise," she added.
Teigen admitted she found wearing the neck brace to be "really funny because it looks like the Robert Durst one that he wore to court for sympathy," referring to the late convicted murderer.
The Cravings cookbook author has had a bout of bad luck lately, as in mid-April, she was diagnosed with a double ear infection. About one week prior, the star and the singer, 45, got stuck at the Dubai airport with their kids for over five hours after their flight back home was delayed.
Despite all of the daily chaos, Teigen admitted she would like to have a fifth child.
At an April gala, she explained that once their 10-month-old son, Wren, started walking, she immediately caught baby fever again. However, The Voice star declared "no!" when a reporter asked if they'll have another little one.
Nonetheless, the Grammy winner said of their day-to-day life, "Oh, it’s so good. It’s just so much love in the house."
"And that’s what it would be like if we have a fifth!" his wife replied, to which Legend once again said, "No!"
They're also parents to daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 1, as well as son Miles, who will turn 6 on Thursday, May 16.
The couple is very hands-on with their kids and receive help from Teigen's mother, but the Lip Sync Battle co-host revealed in a recent interview that they also "have an incredible amount of nannies. Whenever Mother's Day comes around, I can only think of them."
The stunning star said the one time she doesn't like to skip with the tots is "getting to lay down with them and getting to read them stories and hear about their day and stuff."
"That's really special moments that you don't want to miss out on as parents," Teigen spilled. "But for the rest of the stuff, it helps us incredibly to have such an amazing team of people."